Mansimran Sandhu ignites the scene with his latest track Milde Milde

Get ready to vibe as Mansimran Sandhu, the rising US based - Punjabi sensation, returns with his latest single and debut release with Nine under Sony Music India “Milde Milde”. With soulful vocals and addictive beats, this track blends feel-good energy with playlist worthy hooks, hitting all the right notes from the very first beat.

The song’s soothing lyrics, penned by Mansimran himself, capture the essence of gentle affection and tenderness. Exploring themes of love and connection, the track celebrates the beauty of taking things slow and savouring moments in a relationship. The track effortlessly blends catchy melodies with Hiten’s crisp production, creating a sound that’s both fresh and timeless.

Mansimran expressed his enthusiasm about "Milde Milde" saying, “Milde Milde is a reflection of tenderness which comes with slowing down and truly savouring love, and I can’t think of a better producer to help me execute this emotion than Hiten. We have been long time collaborators and, as always, it was an absolute joy working with him. I hope this song encourages you to cherish every little detail with someone special. I’m endlessly thankful for all the support you’ve shown me and very excited to be putting out my debut single with NINE (Sony Music India’s pop label). It’s that love that fuels my music, and I can't wait to continue sharing this journey with you.”

The renowned music producer Hiten, shared, “Working on 'Milde Milde' was a wonderful experience. Continuing to explore my partnership with Mansimran has been such a rewarding process. His passion and creativity truly shine through in every aspect of his music. We aimed for a sound that’s fresh yet timeless, and I believe we’ve created something that beautifully complements our vision. This track has a wholesome vibe which is nothing but relatable & we’re excited for everyone to connect with it."

As Milde Milde flows through the speakers, it encourages you to pause, cherish the moment, and appreciate the delicate nuances of love. Mansimran's emotive vocals paired with Hiten's flawless production create a track that transcends genres and touches the soul. Whether you're falling in love or simply savouring the peaceful moments of life, Milde Milde promises to be the soundtrack that truly connects with you

Listen to “Milde Milde” by Mansimran Sandhu here- http://SMI.lnk.to/MildeMilde

ABOUT SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT:

At Sony Music Entertainment, we honor the creative journey. Our creators shape movements, culture, communities, even history. And we’ve played a pioneering role in music history, from establishing the first-ever music label to inventing the flat disc record. We’ve nurtured some of music’s most iconic artists and produced some of the most influential recordings of all time. Today, we work in more than 100 countries, supporting a diverse and distinctive roster of talented creators at every level and on every stage. Situated at the intersection of music, entertainment, and technology, we bring imagination and expertise to emerging products and platforms, embrace new business models, and employ breakthrough tools—all to support the creative community’s experimentation, risk-taking, and growth. And we form deep, trusted, cause-based partnerships to uplift and empower communities around the world. Sony Music Entertainment is part of the global Sony family. Learn more about our creators and labels here.