Love-Free Zone: Duolingo’s Guide to Surviving Valentine's Day with Quirky Tunes

Valentine’s Day is known as the day to celebrate love and togetherness. But it isn’t for everyone, and that’s okay! You could be happily single or a heartbroken loner. You could be someone like Miley who started to cry, but then remembered that “I can buy myself flowers” or as heartbroken as Mohit Chauhan when he said, ”Phir kyu teri yaado ne, mujhe rula diya” but no matter who you are, music is the universal language that speaks to us all.

This 14th of February Duo, no wait… Ah..h, Lily- Duolingo’s nonchalant mascot brings her top soundtracks to cover up your Valentine’s blue by defying Cupid and embracing self-love and individuality. So grab your headphones, crank up the volume, and sing these songs with us.

Dive into Lily’s playlist now!

"The Breakup Song" by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi

Who says breakups have to be sad? Celebrate your newfound freedom with this Bollywood banger! This is the ultimate anthem for the broken-hearted—a sassy and spirited celebration of moving on while throwing some serious shade at your ex. With its catchy beats, witty lyrics, and empowering vibe, the breakup song in "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" is your go-to soundtrack for turning heartbreak into a fierce and fabulous declaration of self-love.

"Kolaveri Di" by Dhanush

Embrace the quirks of love with this viral hit that captures the frustration of heartbreak in a fun, catchy tune! From viral sensation to anti-Valentine anthem, Dhanush's 'Kolaveri Di' has got us all singing along to heartbreak.

"Somebody That I Used To Know" by Gotye feat. Kimbra

This international hit delves into the complexities of fading relationships, expressing the bittersweet feeling of becoming strangers with someone you once knew intimately. With its poignant lyrics, it's a must-listen for anyone navigating the aftermath of a breakup.

“Don'u Don'u Don'u" by Anirudh Ravichander ft. Alisha Thomas

Anirudh Ravichander's Tamil "Don'u Don'u Don'u" is a catchy yet sassy track that celebrates moving on from a toxic relationship. With its upbeat rhythm and empowering lyrics, it's the perfect anthem for anyone ready to leave love's drama behind.

"Tumi Jake Bhalobasho" by Anupam Roy

Anupam Roy's "Tumi Jake Bhalobasho" (If You Love Someone) is a poignant reminder that sometimes, love brings more pain than joy. With its soul-stirring melody and heartfelt Bengali lyrics, it's the perfect anthem for those nursing a broken heart.

"Love Stinks" by The J. Geils Band

Kicking off our list is this classic anthem of anti-romance. With lyrics like "You love her, but she loves him, and he loves somebody else," it's the perfect soundtrack for those who are feeling a little cynical about love.

“Je t'aime… moi non plus" by Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg

Translating to "I love you… me neither," this French duet is a playful take on the complexities of love and desire. It's a cheeky reminder that sometimes, love isn't all it's cracked up to be.

"Si Te Vas" by Shakira

Shakira's "Si Te Vas" (If You Leave) is a fiery breakup Spanish anthem that celebrates independence and self-reliance. With its catchy beat and empowering lyrics, it's the perfect antidote to Valentine's Day mushiness.

"널 사랑하지 않아" (I Don't Love You) by Urban Zakapa

Urban Zakapa's Korean "I Don't Love You" is a haunting ballad that captures the pain of falling out of love. Its poignant lyrics and emotive vocals make it a must-listen for anyone disillusioned with romance.

"Ich Will Keine Schokolade" by Trude Herr

This German hit translates to "I don't want any chocolate," and it's a lighthearted rejection of traditional romantic gestures. With its catchy chorus and upbeat melody, it's sure to put a smile on your face.

So there you have it – 10 anti-Valentine songs from around the world to help you celebrate February 14th in style. If you're not feeling the love this year, these tunes offer a refreshing alternative to traditional love songs. And if you are always eager to understand music in different languages, then Duolingo is your one-stop destination to learn new languages! So why not embrace the spirit of independence, self-love, and cultural exploration this Valentine's Day? xoxo.