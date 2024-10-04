Love Brews With 'Tera Mera Milna' As First Title Track From Aayushmati Geeta Releases

Romantic songs always leave a special impact in our mind and now, the most romantic title track from the film Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass has finally been released, titled Tera Mera Milna the first ever romantic song from the film AGMP showcases the blossoming love story between two love birds Geeta and Kundan.





Sung by the talented trio of Aasa Singh, Mahua Banerjee, and Sanjivv Anand Jhaa, "Tera Mera Milna" stands out as a love anthem for the year. Its enchanting melodies and heartfelt lyrics resonates deeply, that will make you fall in love with its vibe and tunes. This song is all set to be on your loop list, especially perfect for those moments when love is in the air.