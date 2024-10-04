Love Brews With 'Tera Mera Milna' As First Title Track From Aayushmati Geeta Releases
Romantic songs always leave a special impact in our mind and now, the most romantic title track from the film Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass has finally been released, titled Tera Mera Milna the first ever romantic song from the film AGMP showcases the blossoming love story between two love birds Geeta and Kundan.
Sung by the talented trio of Aasa Singh, Mahua Banerjee, and Sanjivv Anand Jhaa, "Tera Mera Milna" stands out as a love anthem for the year. Its enchanting melodies and heartfelt lyrics resonates deeply, that will make you fall in love with its vibe and tunes. This song is all set to be on your loop list, especially perfect for those moments when love is in the air.
Kashika Kapoor, who plays the lead role of Geeta, expressed her excitement about the song, says, "The first ever romantic song from our film is released and it is surely one of my favorite songs. The way it has been sung beautifully gives it its own vibe, and I am in love with it The song showcases the brewing love story of me and Kundan. I am sure once you listen to this song it will be surely on your loop list and you wouldn't even resist for a second from dedicating this song to your loved one personally"
As audiences eagerly await for 18th Oct, AGMP's film release, "Tera Mera Milna" is already making waves as one of the lovely songs of the season.
With its captivating melody and the fresh chemistry between Kashika Kapoor and her co-star, Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass is set to become one of the most inspirational film with a strong message.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story