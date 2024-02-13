Love Anthem From Just a Minute Released Ahead of Valentines Day

Starring Abhishek Pacchipala, Nazia Khan, Jabardast Phani and Satish Saripalli in lead roles- "Just A Minute" is produced by Arshad Tanveer and Dr. Prakash Dharmapuri under the banners of Red Swan Entertainment and Karthik Dharmapuri Presents and directed by Purnas Yashwant, this is the second song release from this movie.



Director Purnas Yashwant says that the first look released earlier got a very good response. Later the teaser also got an amazing response. Everyone who has seen the teaser is giving positive comments and appreciating that the concept is different, which gives us good courage. The trailer is also going to be released very soon. More interesting elements will be revealed in the trailer. Haimat garu who has sung many wonderful songs in the past is a plus for the song and Rambabu Gosala's lyrics are very entertaining for the youth.



Producers said they are excited by the response to the first-look and teaser. Like this, the audience's acceptance should be on us and on our movie "Just a minute". We wish audience bless and make the movie a good success.



