April Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Out

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups for April, with KiiiKiii securing the top spot. The rankings were determined through consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes using big data collected from March 1 to April 1. Only groups that debuted in 2023 or later were considered.

KiiiKiii claimed first place with a brand reputation index of 2,359,448, reflecting a 48.18 per cent increase from last month. Keywords associated with the group included “I DO ME,” “Gen Z aesthetic,” and “UNCUT GEM,” with high-ranking related terms like “hip” and “natural.” Their positivity rating stood at 85.04 per cent.

Hearts2Hearts followed closely in second place with a score of 2,232,975, marking a 58.66 per cent surge. TWS ranked third with 646,465, while BABYMONSTER and RESCENE secured fourth and fifth places with 608,218 and 525,285, respectively.

Other notable names in the top 10 include ILLIT, izna, KickFlip, MEOVV, and UNIS. The rankings highlight the growing popularity of emerging idol groups in the K-pop industry.