Kaveri Priyam Embraces A Grey-Shaded Character Sonia in Dooriyan

Kaveri Priyam, known for her roles in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Dil Diyaan Gallaan, and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, is now seen in the series Dooriyan on the JAR Series YouTube channel. She plays Sonia, a layered character caught between love, choices, and unspoken emotions. The series also features Eisha Singh, Randeep Rai, and Samarth Jurel.

Opening up about what drew her to Sonia in Dooriyan, Kaveri Priyam said the duality of the character was a challenge worth exploring. Sonia isn’t just strong or vulnerable, she embodies both. She commands power in her professional space, but for her, power and money became a way of life until the smallest gesture of affection from Megh makes her fall so deeply that right and wrong blur in her eyes. “Everything is fair in love and war,” she believes, and that mix of obsession and vulnerability fascinated me. Sonia allowed me to explore that duality on screen.”



Talking about balancing Sonia’s contrasting traits, she explained, “It was important Sonia never felt like two separate people — the powerful boss and the vulnerable woman. So when she’s in the boardroom, there’s still a flicker of her inner fragility, and when she’s in her state of vulnerability you can still sense her strength holding her together. I worked on her body language, her silences, and her gaze to show that duality without making it look exaggerated. The challenge was to play both sides as layers of the same person, not contradictions.”



Speaking on how Sonia challenged her differently from earlier roles, she shared, “I’ve played a grey character before as well, but that was from a completely different age group and mindset. Sonia, on the other hand, is a far more mature character. She’s established, ambitious, and making decisions that can be questioned. The real challenge was to humanize those choices — to make sure the audience doesn’t just see her as ambitious or obsessive, but understands what drives her. It pushed me to approach her with empathy rather than judgment.”



Reflecting on whether she drew from personal experiences, she said, “Every actor inevitably borrows a part of themselves for every role. With Sonia, I connected deeply with her ambition and determination, that’s very close to me as a person. But when it came to her emotional vulnerabilities and shades like obsession and possessiveness, I had to step outside myself. Sonia became this blend of my own resilience and my observations of human fragility, and that’s what made playing her so fulfilling.”



Directed by K. Mohit Kumar Jha, Dooriyan marks the first major release under JAR Series, a newly launched vertical by JAR Pictures dedicated exclusively to episodic storytelling for digital audiences.

