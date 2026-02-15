Karthik's Electrifying Music Mesmerises Hyderabad on Valentine's Day

Hyderabad witnessed an unforgettable musical evening as celebrated singer and composer Karthik set the stage ablaze with his electrifying performance as a part of the Karthik Live Tour, produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment and presented by House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam. The city came alive with energy, music and emotion as thousands of fans gathered to experience his timeless melodies and high-energy renditions, transforming the atmosphere into a vibrant celebration of music.

As the tour made its much-awaited stop in Hyderabad, Karthik enthralled the audience with a powerful mix of chart-toppers, soulful melodies and high-energy crowd favourites. From romantic classics to high-tempo favourites, Karthik delivered a power-packed setlist such as ‘Mahaganpathim’, ‘Kannula Basalu’, ‘Muthyala Dharini’, ‘Naa Hrudayamlo’ and ‘Arare Arare’ creating a sea of swaying lights and heartfelt Yaari moments. Adding to the evening's celebration, the event featured a specially activated Yaari Cam that spotlighted groups of friends, capturing their candid moments of camaraderie and joy as they chose Yaar over Pyaar this Valentine's Day.

Speaking about the tour, Karthik shared, “As an artist, there is nothing more fulfilling than seeing thousands of people connect with your music with complete fervour. The energy and love I’ve been showered with is extremely gratifying. Sharing our favourite songs brought everyone together in a beautiful moment of unity and joy.”

Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head, Marketing, Diageo India, shared his excitement, saying, “Music and friendship have always been at the heart of House of McDowell’s Soda, and these passions come alive through Yaari Jam — India’s largest branded music IP. Last year, we brought together over 50,000 consumers across five cities. This year, we’re taking Yaari Jam to 15 cities with an incredible lineup of artists who embody the sound and spirit of today’s generation, and we expect to connect with over 1,00,000 consumers as we continue to celebrate the essence of real friendships.”

Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment, said, “We are proud to bring an artist of Karthik’s calibre back to the stage and even prouder to see how deeply audiences resonate with his music. Karthik’s tour marks a special milestone for live music in the region, setting a high benchmark for the shows to come. Witnessing fans from all generations come together was a testament to the enduring appeal of Karthik’s music and the spirit of togetherness that TribeVibe always aspires to foster.”

Following Hyderabad, Karthik’s India Tour will travel across South India, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in a musical journey that celebrates friendship, emotion and the timeless power of melody.