Karandeep Unveils Heartfelt New Single Hasdi, A Celebration Of Joy And Beauty

India’s pop sensation, Karandeep, unveils his latest single "Hasdi", a soulful ode to the simple joy of admiration and the captivating charm of a girl’s smile. This heartfelt track marks a new chapter in his musical journey, blending contemporary pop elements with his signature Punjabi roots to create a refreshing addition to your playlist.

Formerly known by his stage name “Musical KD”, Karandeep is an accomplished Indian pop singer, lyricist, and music composer whose passion for music was ignited during his school days. Under the name Musical KD, he produced several hit songs, including the widely acclaimed “Kudi Hollywood Wargi,” as well as “Haan Kari Na,” “Talli,” “Surma,” and “Crush,” which resonated with fans across India. Known for his energetic performances and distinctive style — merging English vibes with Punjabi pop — Karandeep has captivated audiences, performing in front of thousands, including a memorable show in Connaught Place, New Delhi, where he performed for nearly 6,000 people.



Now rebranding himself under his real name, ‘Karandeep’, he is embarking on a fresh musical journey. His new single "Hasdi," meaning 'smiling' in Punjabi, is a melodic celebration of beauty and joy. Crafted with evocative lyrics, the song beautifully captures the allure of a girl’s smile and the happiness it brings. Produced with a keen ear for modern pop sounds, "Hasdi" reflects Karandeep’s heartfelt desire to connect with listeners through warmth and sincerity.



Karandeep shares, “This song is incredibly special to me. “Hasdi” is the first release under my real name, marking a new beginning in my musical career. It’s a song straight from the heart, celebrating the simple, pure joy of admiring someone’s beauty. I hope listeners feel the warmth and sincerity I’ve poured into it and connect with the message.”



"Hasdi" is now available across all major streaming platforms. Dive into this melodic celebration and experience the heartfelt artistry of Karandeep as he embarks on this exciting new chapter.

