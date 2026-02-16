Kanye West to Perform First Show in Delhi on March 29

Global hip hop star and music sensation Ye, formerly known as ‘Kanye West’, is said to do his first India show, this year. The rapper will perform at Jwaharlal Nehru Stadium, the same iconic stadium where legendary artists such as Travis Scott and Diljit Dosanjh have performed before.

This is the first ever live show of Ye in the country, after years of speculation of his arrival. He is said to come on March 29 th , which is the same date and day when he is releasing his latest album, “Bully”, adding further anticipation for his arrival, and already generating massive excitement and curiosity amongst his fans.

The announcement itself has generated widespread buzz all over social media in India, signifying the large impact the artist has, especially in urban centers. The artist is known to be one of the most influential artists in recent times, and known to even have a huge impact on Indian music and DHH (Desi Hiphop). His albums such as ‘College Dropout’, ‘Late Registration’, ‘Graduation’ , ‘808s and heartbreaks’ Or ‘My beautiful dark twisted fantasy.’ All of had a huge impact on the music industry and are played to this day.

Apart from his influential and progressive music , the artist is known to have a wild and eccentric personality in real life, often reflected through his artwork and public statements. His recent song ‘Heil Hitler’ became controversial and was banned from almost all streaming platforms. Known for his progressive rap music and bold reel personality, Ye is said to arrive in India on March 29 lighting up the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.