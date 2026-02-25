K-Pop Band BTS India Tour Finally Happening?

Many of our Indian K-Pop lovers are eagerly anticipating the return of their favourite musical starts onstage.

But will they be truly able to answer the massive conquest of the fans residing in India?

BTS, the famous South Korean boy band, is back onto the global stage after finishing their required military service in South Korea. Now, to amaze the fans, the gang has re-united and are set to sing their classics as well as new songs that they’ve prepped up for the audiences all around the world.

The South Korean musicians are going to start their global tour from first week of April but speculation is that India is not included on the list. ‘’BIGHIT MUSIC’ had confirmed the world tour of BTS.

The 'Indian Army', meaning the Indian BTS Army is going to be disappointed because as per reports Indian’s are their largest contributing towards the audience percentage that listens to BTS.

However BTS member Taehyung's mention of Indian Army in a recent concert has kept fans' hopes high. Around December 2025, the singer had specially mentioned and stated “Namaste, Indian Army. See You Next Year," at a Weverse live. This personalized greeting was widely interpreted as a sign for a potential concert, marking a much awaited union between the singers and their beloved fans residing in India.

There are still various speculations that there might be a chance for BTS to announce another tour in the upcoming days and it is also speculated that they might arrive to Mumbai, the place where concert trends have evolved in our country over the decades.

It is also said that after the first half of their tour is finished, the team is also planning on revealing more locations where they are set to tour. But when we hear about concerts, it’s only Delhi and Mumbai and Bangalore. However, several offers had been sent from the north east and the attributing factors are the government’s interest towards music which can be seen as an example where Post Malone’s concert had been hosted in Guwahati.

This Article has been authored by Nag Adithya , a student from Loyola Academy, interning with Deccan Chronicle.