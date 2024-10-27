Jennifer auditioning young men for fresh relationship

Jennifer Lopez, who had separated from Ben Affleck, is ready to turn the page. Affleck is also open to dating.

The pop star remaining loyal throughout the relationship and even tried hard to save the marriage but now, the duo filed for divorce.

According to reports, Lopez is auditioning a lineup of hot young men to help her feel fabulous again and at the same time, give a nudge to jealousy to Affleck.

It is learnt that Ben is also open to dating again and has set some boundaries and conditions for his ideal partner.

Inside sources told Radar that Lopez is ready to audition the hunks. "She was respectful and completely loyal to Ben even after he walked out on her, but now all bets are off."

Jennifer is "desperate" to get over her ex, even after rekindling her decades-old romance and got married.

However, the entire effort ended in just two years. She wants to move past the "anguish", and she feels the only way to do that is through the "no strings attached" approach with younger men who she believes would make her feel "sexy" again.

Earlier, in an interview, the pop star singer opened up about the turbulent year after Affleck moved out of their marital home before summer.

He started living in a rental place near Brentwood, close to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and their kids.

During the interview, JLo said, "These things are not going to kill me. It's like, actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn't define me. I can't be looking for happiness in other people."

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck is ready to move on from his recent heartbreak, but on his own terms. Fresh from the split with Jennifer Lopez, the actor is seeking a partner who prioritises sobriety.