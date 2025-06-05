Jameson Connects Grooves To Grammy Winner Anderson Paak in Mumbai

Mumbai: Music lovers in Mumbai were treated to an unforgettable evening as Jameson Connects brought its signature global experience, Distilled Sounds, to India’s cultural capital with an electrifying night of rhythm, soul, and connection. Headlining the showcase was none other than Grammy Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee, who took over Famous Studios, Mumbai, for a high voltage, electrifying up-close performance that brought unmatched energy to this thrilling chapter of Jameson Connects.

DJ Pee .Wee, the dynamic alter ego of Anderson .Paak, delivered a high-energy DJ set that showcased his impeccable taste and versatility behind the console. Known for his genre-blending sound that merges hip-hop, soul, funk, and R&B, Anderson .Paak additionally treated audiences to an intimate live performance towards the end, captivating them with his rich musicality and vibrant presence.



Adding to the evening’s vibrant soundscape was a duo who need little introduction — Seedhe Maut. Fresh off the release of their eighth project DL91 FM, the genre-defying Delhi-based icons brought their razor-sharp lyrics and explosive live energy. Joining them was South African powerhouse Shekhinah, celebrated for her soulful vocals and signature fusion of R&B and pop. Together, they formed a thrilling trifecta of artistry that embodies Jameson’s spirit of fearless creativity and community.



With each edition, Jameson Connects continues to raise the bar in crafting immersive cultural experiences that merge music, community, and creativity. Known for spotlighting boundary-breaking talent from around the world while championing local voices, the platform has become a space where global artistry meets homegrown expression. The upcoming Mumbai showcase is set to be no different-an intimate yet high-impact gathering that celebrates the spirit of connection, the power of live performance, and the magic that unfolds when diverse creative energies come together under one roof.



More than just a music event, Jameson Connects delivered a curated celebration of culture, community, and connection. From eclectic pop-ups by homegrown brands to vibrant F&B experiences and the thoughtfully curated zones, every element designed to spark conversations and camaraderie.

