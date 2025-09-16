Jameson and Warner Music India Present KING x Sanjith Hegde

Mumbai: Jameson Ginger Ale in partnership with Warner Music India launches “Quote That”, an electrifying song featuring two extraordinary artists - KING and Sanjith Hegde. The collaboration merges two soundscapes which, at first glance, could not be more different, yet blends into a unique and seamless sonic experience.

The project is rooted in the idea of independent spirit and kinship. It brings KING and Sanjith’s voices together in a way that reflects the shared values of connection, creativity and inclusivity, and stands as a testament to what happens when diverse talents collaborate to build something greater than the sum of its parts.



Pulkith Modi, GM Marketing, Pernod Ricard India, said: “In this smooth collaboration, KING and Sanjith Hegde bring two contrasting musical worlds together. KING injects an audacious, modern pulse with an edgy attitude, while Sanjith Hedge pours in the soul and tradition into every note. The track they’ve created unites the modern energy and classic feeling, smooth in style, full of heart. At Pernod Ricard India, we exist to celebrate collaborations that are unique, boundary-breaking, and true to the spirit of community, and this music video mirrors exactly that.”



Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India and SAARC added: “At Warner Music India, we see brand partnerships as a way to unlock new creative possibilities and deepen fan connections. This collaboration with Jameson Ginger Ale shows how music and brands can come together to create cultural moments that resonate locally and globally.”



Ajay Gupte, President – Client Solutions, WPP Media, South Asia said, “Our philosophy has always been to create work that is not only innovative but also deeply rooted in culture and human connection. This collaboration between Jameson Ginger Ale and Warner Music India is a shining example of that belief in action. By bringing together two incredible artists like KING and Sanjith Hegde – each with their own unique sound and audience – we have helped craft something far more powerful than just a music track. It’s a story of collaboration, of blending diverse voices and perspectives, and of celebrating the spirit of community. With Wavemaker leading this partnership, we are proud to have shaped a journey where creativity meets culture to deliver impact that truly resonates with people.”

KING on collaborating with Sanjith: “‘Quote That’ is special because it’s about real moments and real people. For me, it’s not just a song. It’s a reminder that the best memories are created when you’re surrounded by your true circle, living in the now without worrying about what’s next. Working with Sanjith on this track added a whole new dimension. His energy and creativity brought a real balance that made the song feel like a celebration.”

Sanjith added: “Working on the track was super special, King has solid energy and presence as an artist and an individual. It was very interesting to watch him instantly write his verses and follow his instinct. The entire team behind this project has worked hard to make the song bop, I hope the bop is felt.”