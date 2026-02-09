Anuv Jain Delivers A Soulful Evening In Hyderabad

Hyderabad played host to an evening filled with emotion and shared nostalgia as singer-songwriter Anuv Jain brought the India leg of his Dastakhat World Tour to a packed house in the city. Produced and promoted by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment, the show assembled thousands of avid music lovers and longtime fans for an intimate yet stirring live experience, setting the tone for Jain’s most ambitious musical journey to date.

From the moment he stepped on stage, the atmosphere transformed into one of quiet reflection and heartfelt connection. Staying true to his signature minimalism and evocative storytelling, Anuv Jain delivered a thoughtfully curated setlist featuring fan favourites including ‘Baarishein’, ‘Alag Aasmaan’, ‘Husn’, ‘Jo Tum Mere Ho’, ‘Afsos’ and ‘Arz Kiya Hai’. Each performance was met with emotional sing-alongs, a testament to the robust bond he enjoys with his listeners across India.

The Hyderabad showcase stood out for its stripped-back elegance and immersive production allowing the music and lyrics to take centre stage. As lights dimmed and melodies swelled, the venue echoed with stories of love, heartbreak and healing, turning the night into a deeply personal experience for fans across generations.

Anuv Jain stated, “Hyderabad, what a crowd! What a show! I swear I wasn't lying when I said I couldn't hear myself! Thousands of you screaming every word. One of my favourite shows ever!”

“Anuv Jain’s artistry is a defining force in contemporary Indian music, expanding what independent voices can achieve. With Dastakhat, we’re curating an experience that brings together connection, sincerity and scale allowing large audiences to feel part of an intimate conversation. Our focus is on creating moments where creativity and community intersect and supporting this milestone reflects our belief in the future of Indian music," said Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment.

Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation said that, “Anuv Jain is selling out arenas all across India and solidifying his status as one of India’s most loved Indian independent music talents. Hyderabad just proved how there’s a huge market for the genre even in the Southern markets with a record breaking turnout..”

The Dastakhat World Tour stands as a celebration of music, emotion and cultural exchange — a testament to Jain’s ability to weave sincerity into every note. Fans can look forward to a series of unforgettable performances coupled with top notch production, as he continues to push creative boundaries and foster deeper connections with audiences across continents.

Following a successful run in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Hyderabad the multi-city tour will continue to captivate audiences across Indore, Mumbai and Bengaluru before expanding internationally through 2026 and 2027 taking Anuv Jain’s deeply personal music to fans across continents.