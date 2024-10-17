Jacqueline Fernandez Drops Debut Single and Music Video Stormrider via Myst Music

Bollywood superstar Jacqueline Fernandez has officially launched her debut single, ‘Stormrider’, along with a powerful music video, released under the Myst Music label and distributed globally by The Orchard. Known for her iconic performances in blockbuster films like ‘Kick’, ‘Housefull’, and ‘Dishoom’, Jacqueline's foray into music marks an exciting new chapter in her artistic journey.

Written by renowned songwriter Amrita Sen and international hitmaker Robin Grubert, ‘Stormrider’ is an empowering anthem that explores themes of resilience, freedom, and self-discovery. The track was produced by a world-class team including Amrita Sen, Jake Jeong (Frison), Serban Cazan, Feenom, and Alex Winter. Recorded at Myst Music’s state-of-the-art studios in Beverly Hills, the song’s dynamic production complements its heartfelt message, resonating with listeners navigating the challenges and triumphs of life. Jacqueline shared her excitement about the release, saying: “When I ventured into music, it wasn’t just about creating songs — it was about expressing my story, emotions, and journey. Music is more than sound; it’s about connection, resilience, and empowerment. I’ve spent almost a year on this single, conceptualizing and looking into every look of mine in the video, and each one is powerful, with deep meaning behind it. My single ‘Storm Rider’ is very close to my heart because it’s about embracing change, finding strength in the storm, and riding the waves of life with courage and grace. I’ve poured my heart into this track, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience this chapter with me.”





This debut single comes after nearly a year of meticulous preparation, during which Jacqueline worked closely with Myst Music’s creative team. In a stunning visual transformation, Jacqueline debuts a bold new look with platinum blonde hair, symbolizing her artistic evolution. The cinematic music video, co-directed by Jacqueline and Amrita Sen, showcases Jacqueline in a series of powerful avatars, each reflecting different elements of her personal and creative journey.

