Three Days of Exceptional Classical Performances in Kolkata

Kolkata: The 54th ITC Sangeet Sammelan 2025, presented by the ITC Sangeet Research Academy (ITC-SRA) from 5th to 7th December, concluded to overwhelming acclaim, drawing connoisseurs, students and music lovers from across India. Held on the Academy’s picturesque lawns, the three-day festival once again showcased the depth, diversity and spiritual richness of Indian classical music, an artistic tradition ITC-SRA has upheld for nearly five decades.

The Sammelan featured an extraordinary lineup of legendary artistes, distinguished Gurus, accomplished accompanists and the Academy’s own rising Scholars, offering audiences a rare confluence of tradition, virtuosity and innovation.

This year’s festival was marked not only by three days of extraordinary classical performances but also by a special moment of honour, as the Academy conferred the prestigious ITC Sangeet Samman, its Lifetime Achievement Award, upon renowned vocalist Raween Sultana for her unparalleled contribution to Hindustani classical music.

A Line-Up that Celebrated the Best of Indian Classical Music

The 2025 edition delivered a compelling musical journey with memorable performances by some of India’s most respected classical musicians, including Parween Sultana, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Ulhas Kashalkar, Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Subhra Guha, Uday Bhawalkar, and the celebrated Carnatic duo Ranjani & Gayatri.

Audiences were also enthralled by exceptional instrumental presentations from Kalyan Majumdar (Sitar), Pranjal Ghatak (Flute), and a powerful Mridang Sankeertan led by Suresh Talwalkar and his ensemble.

A dynamic percussion segment featuring Nayan Ghosh & Ishaan Ghosh, and the night-long musical immersion on 6th December, stood out as festival highlights.

Reflecting on the success of this year’s Sammelan, Mr. Saradindu Dutta, Executive Director & Trustee, ITC-SRA, said, “The ITC Sangeet Sammelan is a celebration of continuity—of knowledge, discipline and artistic devotion. The 2025 edition once again demonstrated the depth of India’s classical music tradition and the Academy’s unwavering commitment to nurturing exceptional talent. It is our privilege to honour artistes who have shaped the art form and to present the next generation of virtuosos on our stage.”

ITC-SRA: A Pillar of Classical Music for Nearly Five Decades

Founded in 1977, the ITC Sangeet Research Academy stands as one of the country’s most respected institutions dedicated to the preservation and propagation of Hindustani classical music. With its unique residential Gurukul model and full scholarships for Scholars, the Academy continues to train outstanding talent under the guidance of distinguished Gurus.

With its 50-year milestone approaching in 2027, ITC-SRA remains committed to strengthening India’s cultural legacy through performances, research, education and nationwide outreach.