International Grammy Award Winners to Light Up Mumbai at the NCPA!

NCPA Welcomes the Legendary Trio – Lenny White, Cyrus Chestnut, and Buster Williams for Their India Debut Performance

This is something we’ve all been waiting for. NCPA brings you the Legendary Trio: Lenny White, Cyrus Chestnut, and Buster Williams. With five Grammy Awards between them, these jazz icons are making their highly awaited India debut at the Tata Theatre, NCPA, this July. Get ready for an unforgettable night of world-class music as these maestros take the stage.



Lenny White is a pioneering jazz drummer and one of the founding fathers of jazz fusion. His innovative rhythms and dynamic performances have left an indelible mark on the genre, earning him a place among the greats of jazz history.



Buster Williams, a virtuoso jazz bassist, has played with the best in the business. His Grammy-nominated work with legends like Hank Jones and Tony Williams, along with his tours with the iconic Herbie Hancock, showcase his exceptional talent and versatility. His deep, resonant bass lines are the heartbeat of countless unforgettable performances.



Cyrus Chestnut is hailed as one of the greatest jazz pianists of his generation. Known for his unique style, which seamlessly blends silence and sound, Cyrus creates a musical experience that is both deeply emotional and technically brilliant. His work as a composer and producer further cements his status as a true master of his craft.



When these three musical legends come together, they create a magical synergy that promises to fascinate the audiences. Their combined experience and artistry will bring an evening of jazz that transcends the ordinary, offering a performance filled with improvisational brilliance, rhythmic sophistication, and melodic beauty.



Book your tickets now for an evening of spectacular jazz music that will be remembered for years to come. Don’t miss out on this legendary performance! Be part of a historic night where jazz history will be made.

● Date: 20th July 2024

● Venue: Tata Theatre, NCPA

● Time: 6:30 pm

● Duration: 120 mins



