Now, listen to your favourite songs on flight

India’s preferred airline, IndiGo, and global audio streaming platform, Spotify have partnered to launch 6E Shuffle, a first-of-its-kind experience that generates exclusive travel playlists for users based on their journeys and preferences. As a value add, IndiGo and Spotify are also offering customers, booking and travelling directly with IndiGo, 4 months of complimentary Spotify Premium subscription.

Through this partnership, listeners will enjoy personalised playlists based on their travel destinations, mood, and genre preference. The playlists will be available for customers to access once they download the Spotify app. Additionally, by leveraging Spotify’s innovative technology, travellers will receive curated destination suggestions for their next travel, tailored to their music tastes and preferences. They can also visit the IndiGo destination pages for more information on these cities.

Recent data from Spotify revealed that listeners in India search for travel-related music on Spotify an average of 22 lac+ times per month, and the highest volume of these searches can be attributed to Gen Z listeners, particularly 18–24-year-olds. Interestingly, the most common time for these searches is between 3-4pm, and, this year, travel-related music searches on Spotify in India peaked on April 20.

With 6E Shuffle, both brands bring together travel and music — elements that are inseparable and have a huge emotional connection with consumer behaviour, especially when it comes to creating and unlocking core memories. As a part of this collaboration, the brands will release a video featuring I-Pop and film artist, Armaan Malik, to inspire IndiGo travellers to 'tune in and take off in style, as there's music for miles'. The campaign highlights that there’s music for every journey, no matter wherever you go, or whatever the mood, ‘there’s a 6E playlist for that’.

Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo, said, "We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Spotify to offer our customers a one-of-a-kind travel experience with a complimentary 4-month subscription and personalised playlists. Travel and music are interconnected, and this partnership reflects our commitment to meeting the ever-evolving needs of our customers and enabling memorable journeys. Our vision is to create an immersive experience for our customers, while we remain dedicated to delivering affordable, hassle-free, and on-time travel experiences across our extensive network."

Neha Ahuja, Director of Marketing, Spotify India, added “Music is an integral part of travel, whether for work or holidays, and our partnership with IndiGo is so relevant because it allows us to tap into existing and new users. We know that travel is one of the most important use cases for music, and this year alone, listeners on Spotify in India created several lakhs of playlists around travelling, with more than 7.5 lac playlists created around ‘driving’, followed by ‘travel’, ‘bus’, and ‘road trip’. We are always looking to collaborate with brands with whom our synergy matches, and we can reach the right audience, meaningfully, and this is one such example.”