India’s Most Anticipated Concert of The Year: Enrique Iglesias to Rock Mumbai on October 30th

Multi-Grammy Award-winning music icon and one of pop music’s most influential singer/songwriters of our current times, Enrique Iglesias is set to ignite the stage in Mumbai with an exclusive show on Thursday, 30th October 2025, at the prestigious MMRDA Grounds, BKC

Produced and promoted by India's leading live event company, EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live, this concert marks the multi-platinum-selling artist’s highly anticipated return to India after 13 years, poised to ignite fervent excitement among music enthusiasts across the sub-continent.

Iglesias, celebrated as one of Spain's most prolific musical icons, is expected to deliver an unprecedented nostalgic showcase embracing a career-spanning setlist encompassing both his iconic standards and contemporary chart-toppers from his illustrious three-decade plus career. Iglesias' unparalleled versatility will be on full display as his magnetic stage presence, coupled with his signature bend of pop will ignite the city, enhanced by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals that promises to be an unforgettable, immersive and nostalgic experience for all in attendance.

This monumental event which precedes the next engagement on Iglesias’ touring calendar in Abu Dhabi, promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience, as it anticipates drawing over 30,000 attendees and record-breaking ticket registrations. Marking Iglesias’ triumphant return since his sold-out three-city tour in 2012, this concert is poised to be a landmark cultural event in India’s international music calendar. Fans are assured an evening of unparalleled entertainment, celebrating one of the most streamed and beloved artists in music history.









Deepak Chaudhary, Founder and Managing Director, EVA Live, the company who hosted Bryan Adams in India last year states, "Bringing Enrique Iglesias back to India after 13 years is a truly historic moment. The anticipation among fans has been palpable, and we are overjoyed to facilitate this reunion. With a resurgence of interest in iconic international acts, Iglesias epitomizes a timeless allure that bridges generations, and this tour reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class entertainment while elevating India’s stature on the global touring stage."





This announcement follows a wave of successful international concerts in India, featuring luminaries such as Guns N' Roses, Coldplay, Bryan Adams, Maroon 5, Akon, Alan Walker, Glass Animals and Dua Lipa. With upcoming performance by Travis Scott on the horizon, Iglesias’ return further solidifies India’s burgeoning reputation as a premier destination for global music events. This concert promises not merely a performance, but a cultural milestone, uniting fans in a celebration of music, passion and artistry under the inimitable aura of Enrique Iglesias.

Registrations are live on the District App. Tickets for the pre-sale will be exclusively available to Mastercard cardholders in two phases. The first phase will begin from Friday, 20th June 2025 at 12 PM IST to Sunday, 22nd June 2025 at 12 PM IST on www.priceless.com/music?country=in. The second phase will start from Sunday, 22nd June at 12 PM IST to Friday, 27th June at 12 PM IST exclusively on the District App. Following the pre-sale, general ticket sales will begin on 27th June 2025 at 5 PM IST. Mastercard cardholders can look forward to exclusive priceless experiences with event tickets, city experiences and artist moments.





NOTES TO THE EDITOR





Enrique Iglesias is undeniably one of the biggest acts to ever hit the music space. He has more platinum crossover hits than any artist in modern day music history, and is officially named as Billboard’s ‘Biggest Latin Artist of All Time’. The singer-songwriter first exploded on the scene in 1995, and has since then sold over 180 million albums and amassed over 40 billion streams. He is amongst the distinguished roster of rare artists to have achieved multi-platinum success with both physical and streaming formats with hits both old and new.





He is known as one of pop music’s most influential singer/songwriters of our time by shattering chart records in many capacities with 154 #1 singles across Billboard charts with a total of 27 #1 singles on the Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs Chart, beating out Michael Jackson for holding the record for most number ones in the chart’s history. He has released a constant stream of hits over 30 years, with multiple Grammys, Billboard Awards, American Music Awards, ASCAP Awards, among hundreds more.





Having embarked on 10 world tours and entertained over 15 million fans, he continues to headline sold - out stadiums and arenas in every single corner of the globe. He has proven that there are no boundaries when it comes to what his music can do.