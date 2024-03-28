Hyderabad to witness a three-day music and dance extravaganza - Ramayana Kalpavrksam!

Celebrated Classical dancer, scholar, speaker and writer, Ananda Shankar Jayant, IIRTS (Retd.), Padmashrii and SNA Awardee; in association with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Shankarananda Kalakshetra Natyarambha and Brhat; is hosting a 3-day music and dance extravaganza, the signature festival, ‘Ramayana Kalpavrksam’, from 29th to 31st March 2024, at the CCRT Campus, Hyderabad. Chief Guest Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji, will inaugurate the 3 day festival on March 28th, 2024 at 6.00 pm at CCRT Campus, Hyderabad.

The festival presents a visual treat with a stellar line up of events that include a galaxy of renowned artistes and speakers from across the country, with something for all ages. It includes scintillating performances, ranging from the classical to the popular; thought provoking talks and discussions, immersive arts workshops in dance ideation, Sanskrit and digital arts, Book release, Artisans corner, meet the legend and plethora of other special features.

On day one, Friday 29th, March, the festival has a dance choreographed by Ananda Shankar Javant, Sri Rama Namam - Entha Ruchi Ra and A Civilisation rises again - Ayodhya a Ground Report talk by Swati Goel Sharma.

On 30th March there is an interesting line up of The evening programs - Ramayana in warp and weft - Ramayana on textiles, painting, weaving and embroidery talk by Shefali Vaidya; Svayambodha and Shatrubodha - Twin Wheels of a Civilisation; Panel Discussion,Nupur Sharma in conversationwith Pankaj Saxena; Sri Rama Raksha, storytelling and music byVinay Varanasi and Vivek Sadasivamand Dhruva,songs of faith in loving praise of Hanuman anddance production byAayana Dance Companyand choreography by Krishna Manognya Balaraju.

Sunday the 31stMarch tar concluding day of the festival The evening session has a book release, Babur- The Chessboard King, by author Aabhas Maldahiyar who will interact with writer Shivakumar; A Sacred awakening Talk by Dushyanth Sridhar and Musical evening , Rejoicing in Raghu, IndoSoul by KarthickIyer.

The festival also has Immersive Arts workshops on Saturday 30th, March, and Sunday 31st March in the forenoon – from 8.30am to 1pm Ramayana mantra mala, potent Life Mantras within Valmiki's Verses; Sanskrit chanting and learning Workshop by Udaya Shreyas, Founder - The Sanskrit Channel; Rama Mandala, Drawing on Canvas and Digital painting Workshop by Lakshmi Ambady and Purushottama, Exploring elements of Shakti and Bhakti in the stories of Rama; Dance, Ideation Workshop by Dr Anupama Kylash A special interactive session of meet the Legend with renowned dance guru Chitra Visveswaran is also planned

The festival has a wide bouquet of performances talks and workshops with something for everyone. A Kala Grama – artisans market will also rare cultural products. The festival requires registration on the site, ramayanakalpavrksam