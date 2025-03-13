Holi Special: The Ultimate Playlist To Celebrate The Festival of Colours This Long Weekend

This Holi long weekend, spend some quality time with your family with our handpicked playlist of audiobooks and films that lets you soak in the joy of the happiest, most colorful festival of all - Holi! Whether you want to listen to or watch heartwarming tales with the kids, swoon over epic romances, or relive Bollywood’s most iconic Holi moments, these stories capture the spirit of family, love, and tradition and just the right amount of drama! From celebrity-narrated audiobooks and audio series like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan to films starring Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, add a touch of star power to your festivities this long weekend. So gather your loved ones, grab a plate of piping hot malpuas, press play, and let the festivities begin!

TO LISTEN

Ladybird Stories for Holi

Service: Audible

Little ones are always the most excited for Holi, and this delightful collection of Ladybird Audio Originals makes the festival even more magical! Packed with heartwarming and engaging stories, these tales bring the spirit of Holi to life—celebrating colours, traditions, and the joy of togetherness. Perfect for ages 3-7, each story is both fun and informative, making it an ideal companion to festive treats and family celebrations. Whether you're introducing young listeners to the festival or adding to their excitement, this charming collection turns learning about Holi into an unforgettable adventure!

Ed Finds A Home

Service: Audible

A hopeful stray dog named Ed crosses paths with a kind and loving girl named Alia, who possesses a secret superpower. They embark on a journey of companionship, where Alia is Ed's sanctuary, and he is her inspiration, guiding her toward her truest self. They embark on adventures that highlight the power of kindness and inner strength. Written and narrated by actor Alia Bhatt, tune in for this feel-good story of Alia, Ed and their newfound bond, which reminds us that even the smallest acts of love can bring about extraordinary change.

Marvel’s Wastelanders

Service: Audible

Wolverine (Sharad Kelkar), Black Widow (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Star-Lord (Saif Ali Khan), Hawkeye (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Doctor Doom (Ashish Vidyarthi) will team up to stop Valeria Richards (Yashaswini Dayama). She is the smartest woman on Earth, immortal and lonely beyond reason. After surviving a rain of nuclear missiles in Southern California and gaining possession of the reality- warping Cosmic Cube, she was driven to the brink of madness. Something mysterious is unfolding in this irradiated “Dead Zone”. Tune in to find out if the heroes find out what that is and if they will stop Valeria from committing an act of ultimate evil.

TO WATCH

Raanjhanaa

Service: Zee5

A tale of love, obsession and redemption, Raanjhanaa is set against the vibrant backdrop of Varanasi. Kundan (Dhanush), a devoted Brahmin boy, relentlessly pursues Zoya (Sonam Kapoor), a strong-willed Muslim girl, for years. She repeatedly rejects him, citing religious differences. She eventually falls in love with Akram. Heartbroken but determined, Kundan helps Zoya convince her family about this, only to uncover a shocking deception that sets off a chain of tragic events. Overwhelmed by guilt, Kundan tries to redeem himself by joining Zoya's political movement to support the causes she is campaigning for. But as he tries to make amends, he unknowingly walks into a dangerous game of betrayal and revenge. Will love find a way, or is fate already sealed? Tune in and find out!

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Service: Netflix

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a lively blend of romance, comedy, and social commentary wrapped in a colourful, feel-good package. Badri, from a traditional Jhansi family, falls for Vaidehi, an ambitious and independent woman who rejects his marriage proposal and moves to Singapore to chase her dreams. He follows her there and realizes how much she enjoys her work and the financial freedom that comes with it. As Vaidehi refuses to compromise on her freedom, Badri is forced to confront his own upbringing and his father’s rigid patriarchal beliefs. Torn between love and tradition, Badri returns home to confront his father and defends Vaidehi. Their story sparks a profound shift in the family, challenging deeply rooted patriarchal values. Packed with laughter, drama, and heartfelt moments, this charming story challenges age-old norms while delivering a fresh take on modern relationships.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela

Service: Amazon Prime Video

In the volatile village of Ranjhaar, amidst the bloody feud between the Rajadi and Sanera clans, Ram, a charming rogue, and Leela, a spirited clan leader's daughter, are caught in a passionate romance. Their forbidden love leads to a secret marriage and elopement, but their families; animosity leads to escalating violence, including betrayals and brutal acts. Leela becomes the leader of her clan, and in a final, desperate attempt to end the bloodshed, she and Ram agree to a truce that keeps their clans apart. Will their love withstand the gory war, or will they succumb to societal pressure and forsake their love? Tune in and find out!