Grammy Award-Winning Latin Superstar Shakira to Headline WorldPride Welcome Concert

Washington: Global superstar Shakira today announced a run of 2025 stadium and arena dates across North America on her highly anticipated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, produced by Live Nation. Her show in Washington, DC will now take place on Saturday, May 31 at Nationals Park as the official headliner for the WorldPride DC 2025 Welcome Concert. Known for her dynamic and high-energy performances, Shakira will bring tracks from her new album and her legendary catalog of hits to life on stage. This tour marks her first since 2018’s El Dorado World Tour that took her across the globe.



TICKETS: Fans can register for an Artist Presale now through Tuesday, October 22 at 11:59pm ET at Shakira.com for access to tickets. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, October 25 at 12 Noon local time. Ticket information is available at nats.com/shakira.





CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in the U.S. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, October 23 at 12pm local time until Thursday, October 24 at 11:59 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.



VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages and experiences to take their concert and WorldPride experience to the next level. Packages may include premium tickets, a meet & greet and photo op with Shakira, an autographed item, access to the pre-show VIP lounge, an exclusive VIP merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.



WorldPride 2025 will kick off the Welcome Ceremony at Nationals Park with remarks from key dignitaries and the welcoming of the Capital Cup athletes. The memorable celebration will showcase the rich history and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community in Washington, DC and around the globe. WorldPride 2025, will also mark the 50th anniversary of the city’s Pride celebrations concurrently with WorldPride, May 17 - June 8, 2025. Interpride, the international association representing more than 400 Pride organizations in

70 countries, along with hosts at the Capital Pride Alliance (CPA), are delighted to mark this momentous occasion with an estimated three million visitors expected to descend upon DC from around the globe.

"It's the biggest event of the year and we are thrilled to welcome Colombian pop legend Shakira to DC for a truly momentous evening of love, pride, and community – celebrating the final week of extraordinary celebrations," shares Ryan Bos, Executive Director of the Capital Pride Alliance.

“We can’t wait to welcome the world to Washington, DC for WorldPride 2025,” said DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. “There’s a lot to look forward to and lot to be excited about — and a kickoff concert with Shakira is one more fantastic reason to plan your trip to DC for World Pride.”

“We are incredibly proud that Nationals Park will serve as the host site for the WorldPride DC 2025 Welcome Concert,” said Alan H. Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer, Lerner Sports Group. “More than a baseball stadium, Nationals Park is a place that brings people together for entertainment, excitement and lifelong memories. We can’t wait to welcome guests from around the world next summer and show them what our city has to offer.”