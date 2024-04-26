Aha Telugu Indian Idol Auditions Date in US

: Aha Telugu Indian Idol, the acclaimed singing reality show, is back with its much-anticipated third season, and the excitement is palpable as audition details are officially unveiled. The Mega auditions for Aha Telugu Indian Idol 3 are scheduled to commence for the first time in USA, the auditions to kickstart from on 4thMay 2024 in New Jersey at TV9 USA studios, 399 hoes lane 2ndfloor piscataway and, May 11th,2024, in Dallas at Kakatiya Lounge 4440 HWY 121 Suite #5, Lewisville , Texas, USA.Building on the unprecedented success of its predecessor, Aha Telugu Indian Idol 2, which witnessed an overwhelming response from aspiring singers globally, the upcoming season promises to raise the bar even higher. With over 10,000 enthusiastic participants flocking to auditions and only the top 12 making it to the final rounds, Telugu Indian Idol 2 set new benchmarks in the realm of reality television.Guided by a distinguished panel of judges comprising music stalwarts SS Thaman, Geetha Madhuri, and Karthik, the journey of Telugu Indian Idol 2 was a testament to the extraordinary musical talent prevalent in the Telugu-speaking community. Their invaluable mentorship and constructive criticism played a pivotal role in nurturing the contestants and shaping them into polished performers.As Aha Telugu Indian Idol 3 gears up to embark on another exhilarating journey, it reaffirms aha's unwavering commitment to showcasing exceptional talent and delivering unparalleled entertainment to Telugu-speaking audiences worldwide. With the Mega auditions in India is set to kick off in Hyderabad on May 5th, aspiring singers are encouraged to seize this incredible opportunity to showcase their vocal prowess and vie for the coveted title.