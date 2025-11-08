Enrique Iglesias India Tour 2025 By EVA Live Generates 10 Million USD For Maharashtra Tourism

India: After a 13-year hiatus, multi-Grammy Award-winning music icon Enrique Iglesias made an unforgettable return to India for a two-day concert at the MMRDA Grounds, captivating over 60,000 fans and generating a record-breaking economic impact to Maharashtra Tourism worth over $ USD 10 million. This landmark event showcased not only Iglesias's most ambitious concert series in India to date but also the commitment of the promoter company EVA Live to produce a world-class entertainment experience within the live event landscape of India.



The legendary singer-songwriter wowed the audience with a 19-track set list that spanned his illustrious career, delivering a high-energy 90-minute performance that resonated deeply with the audience, which spanned from teenagers as young as 15 to senior citizens in their 70s. The sold-out concerts held on October 29 and October 30, 2025, marked his debut performance in Mumbai following previous shows in the country in 2004 and 2012. Supporting acts for the event included Indo-Canadian singer Jonita Gandhi and the electrifying EDM duo Progressive Brothers.



The concert's demand extended beyond Mumbai, with more than 50% of fans traveling from over 30 states, including Karnataka, Assam, Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Ahmedabad, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. This geographic diversity underscored Iglesias's pan-Indian appeal and the event's significance as a cultural moment that transcended regional boundaries.



Bollywood celebrities in attendance included Malaika Arora Khan, Anand Piramal, Vidya Balan, Natasha Dalal, Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhanani, Rubina Dilaik, Anu Malik, Abhinav Shukla, Tina Dutta, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Sonal Chauhan, Tanisha Mukherjee, Disha Parmar, Jai Bhanushali, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Elnaaz Norouzi, Orry Awatramani, Natasha Dalal, Pragya Jaiswal, Shriya Saran, Rahul Vaidya, Divya Dutta, Aahana Kumra, Aditi Sharma, Rohit Reddy, Meiyang Chang, Viraj Ghelani, Nyra Banerjee, Abhimanyu Dassani, Sharad Malhotra, Rajat Bedi and Waluscha D’Souza, who joined thousands of nostalgic fans under the Mumbai skies.



Deepak Choudhary, Founder, EVA Live states, “Enrique Iglesias's return to India transcends mere nostalgia. It's about reigniting the shared connection he has with his fans. The sincerity in the venue was palpable. For those who had eagerly awaited his return, this concert was more than just a performance; it was a powerful reminder of why his music resonates across generations. We are excited to bring one of the biggest shows in India this year with this sold-out, two-day spectacle. This collaboration represents a significant investment in bringing world-class entertainment to Indian audiences.”



Kunal Khambhati, Co-Founder & COO - Events, District by Zomato states, “Enrique's return to India after 13 years wasn't just a concert—it was a defining moment that reminded us why live music matters. At District by Zomato, we're committed to reimagining what's possible in India's live entertainment landscape, and create experiences that resonate across generations. This is just the beginning of our journey to transform how India experiences world-class entertainment."



Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Radico Khaitan Ltd. states, “We are thrilled to have been part of unforgettable nights with global music icon Enrique Iglesias in Mumbai! The Spirit of Kashmyr partnership goes beyond music, it is a celebration of artistry, beauty, and craftsmanship that mirrors our own philosophy. With The Spirit of Kashmyr, we aim to create extraordinary moments that connect people, blending India’s timeless heritage with bold, contemporary creativity.”









Organizers made substantial investments in infrastructure and operational planning to guarantee an exceptional fan experience. As the official ticketing partner, District by Zomato ensured hassle-free entry by delivering wristbands directly to attendees' homes, significantly reducing wait times at the venue. The venue boasted over 40 entry lanes, equipped with five dedicated access points for General Admission, VIP and Lounge ticket holders. Gates opened well in advance to ensure effective crowd management. Partnered with public transportation services - the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Cityflo and BEST that operated late into the night, enhancing accessibility for all attendees, while shuttle services were also provided for convenient pickup and drop-off at designated locations. Over 20 unlimited hydration stations powered by Vedica were strategically placed across the venue, and pre-event smart band top-ups were distributed to eliminate recharge counter queues. Dedicated beverage counters by Six Fields, Teachers and Kashmyr, offered a diverse selection of drinks for all attendees. To address unforeseen weather conditions, complimentary ponchos were distributed and the grounds were specially levelled to prevent waterlogging. Key highlights included sustainable waste management practices implemented by Backstage Sustainability with dry and wet waste management and sustainable cutlery. Dedicated smoking zones were established to accommodate smokers while maintaining a comfortable environment for non-smokers.

Security was a top priority, with over 500 personnel and 300 traffic marshals effectively managing safety and traffic flow. Medical kiosks and accessible restroom facilities were strategically positioned throughout the venue, with ambulances on standby and comprehensive emergency protocols in place. Designated restroom facilities, including wheelchair-accessible washrooms, were available in every zone, and a dedicated wheelchair area was positioned near the lounge to ensure a comfortable experience for differently-abled guests. To keep attendees comfortable and dry during the unexpected rains on the second day, ponchos were handled out generously.



An extensive array of food and beverage options, curated by Gourmet Tales Co, was available to cater to a diverse audience. The VIP Food Arena included popular outlets such as Woodside Burger Shop, The Rameshwar Café, Coppetto Artisan Gelato, Popcorn Magic Masala, NOTO Healthy Ice Creams, Dripface Coffee, The Indian Project, Hundo Pizza, Koko and Mezcalita Cantina Y Tequila Bar. The General Access Food Arena featured an enticing selection from Charcoal Eats, Copper Chimney, Good Flippin’ Burgers, Foo, Gracias Granny, Jimis Burger, Cravin By Andy, 99 Pancakes, Kaavo Hot Dogs, Keste Pizzeria, Lil Gamby Pizza Shop, PVR Inox, Sage & Olio, Seoulmate Mumbai, Starbucks, The Fromagerie, Tru Falafe, WOW! China, Za’Atar, Bina’s Fresh Batch Ice Cream, Bobakat, Dope Coffee Roasters, Littl Loco Pops, Nongshim Noodles and The J Café.



The grounds buzzed with a variety of interactive brand activations and special offers designed to add extra layers of fun and value for attendees. Mastercard cardholders enjoyed a special 15% discount on all food and beverage purchases. District collectible cards featuring Enrique became nostalgic keepsakes for fans. Mentos hosted an exciting interactive activity called ‘pop freeze moment’, capturing fans dancing and freezing those dynamic moments on Polaroid. Meanwhile, fashion brand Vero Moda created a heart-shaped love note wall inside a stunning icy tunnel, where fans could scribble personal messages for the artist. Adding to the visual spectacle of the venue, Maharashtra Tourism erected an immersive LED walkway, while Amazon Music had a dedicated booth for live streaming.



The two-day concert set new benchmarks in production quality, featuring the largest LED stage ever witnessed at an Indian concert, with an impressive 80 feet width and 7,000 square feet of LED display supported by professional-grade rigging and truss systems. The stage design incorporated a sophisticated pitch roof system with multi-level stages, including a main stage and two subsidiary stages that extended into the audience, even reaching the general access area towards the latter half of the venue, creating the longest stage runway ever seen locally. Globally imported special effects, pyrotechnics, confetti cannons, lasers, xylobands and intelligent lighting elevated the visual spectacle, while audio quality was ensured by Harmon engineers and JBL systems flown in specifically for this event, delivering a visually stunning and sonically immersive experience that upheld the stature of a global icon like Enrique Iglesias.



The two-day concert series was promoted and produced by EVA Live, powered by Mastercard and supported by Maharashtra Tourism with District by Zomato serving as the exclusive ticketing partner. The celebration partners were Six Fields, Teachers, Kashmyr, the fashion partner was Vero Moda, the freshness partner was Mentos, the hydration partner was Vedica and music streaming partner was Amazon Music.