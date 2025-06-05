Eminem Sues Meta For ₹900 Crore Over Unauthorized Use Of His Music

American rapper Eminem filed a lawsuit against Meta, through the rapper's publishing company Eight Mile Style. The lawsuit was filed on May 30 alleging that Meta, the holding company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been using Eminem's music catalogue-comprising 243 songs-without permission.

According to a report by E! News the rapper is seeking over $109 million approximately Rs 900 crore in damages.



The lawsuit specifically cited Meta's Audio and Reels services, which it argued knowingly facilitated the "unauthorized storage, reproduction and exploitation" of Eminem's original music. He accuses the company for releasing tools that "enable and encourage users to illegally use" his songs in their video content without giving proper credit or obtaining a license.

The pop star's company Eight Mile Style requested $150,000 for each of the 243 songs and also requested a jury trial.

According to the court documents, Meta tried to get licenses through Audiam, a platform that handles digital royalties and payment engines. But Eight Mile Style says it never gave Meta the permission to access it. Meta is yet to publicly address the lawsuit.







The article is authored by Kripa C Saji, an intern from Loyola Academy, Hyderabad.