Dolby Atmos Music: Powering the Future of Music & In-Car Entertainment

What is Dolby Atmos Music?



Dolby Atmos Music is a revolutionary audio experience that goes beyond the limitations of stereo. It allows artists to place individual sounds in a 3D space, making music feel more spacious, layered, and emotionally engaging. Whether you’re listening on a smartphone, headphones, soundbar, or in your car, Dolby Atmos surrounds you with sound — just the way the artist intended.

It is available on leading streaming platforms such as Gaana and plays seamlessly across a wide range of Dolby-enabled devices.

Now in Hyderabad: A Showcase with Aditya Music & Mahindra

To bring this innovation to life, Dolby hosted an exclusive showcase in Hyderabad on October 15, in collaboration with Aditya Music and Mahindra. The event highlighted how Dolby Atmos is transforming the way music is created, experienced, and enjoyed — from the studio to the car.

The showcase featured “Jambar Gimbar Lala” from the film Mithra Mandali, composed by R R Dhruvan and mixed in Dolby Atmos. The track was presented in both a cinematic setting and through an in-car listening experience — demonstrating the versatility of Dolby Atmos across environments.

Aditya Music, a leading force in South India’s music industry, has taken a pioneering step in adopting Dolby Atmos as a future-ready format. Available exclusively on subscription platforms, Dolby Atmos fosters a paid ecosystem that benefits both artists and labels. With its strong presence in the South Indian Music especially Telugu & Tamil, they have delivered globally hit Songs/albums like oo antava, srivalli from Pushpa, Seeti Maar (from Duvvada Jagannatham), Butta Bomma from Ala vaikuntapuramlo, Dj Tillu Title song from DJ Tillu, Kurchi Madatapett from Guntur Karam, Dabidi Dibidi from Daku Maharaj and many more. Aditya Music is championing Atmos as a catalyst for sustainable growth in the regional music economy.

Mahindra, meanwhile, has redefined in-car audio by being the first global OEM to bring Dolby Atmos across all price points. With the 3XO RevX A, Mahindra has extended Dolby Atmos playback even to non-branded audio systems — proving that true innovation lies in delivering immersive experiences, not just premium hardware.

Aditya Gupta, Director at Aditya Music said, “At Aditya Music, we’ve always believed in staying ahead of the curve and bringing the best experiences to our listeners by delivering quality music. We have always embraced and adopted the new global technology in the music. Dolby Atmos allows us to reimagine how our music is heard; every beat, every voice now comes alive in a way that connects more deeply with fans..”