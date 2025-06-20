 Top
Home » Entertainment » Music

DJ Ana Lilia Unveils Her Signature Blend Of Fast-Paced Techno At Mindspace antiSOCIAL

Music
DC Correspondent
20 Jun 2025 1:30 PM IST

Techno Unleashed at Mindspace antiSOCIAL

DJ Ana Lilia Unveils Her Signature Blend Of Fast-Paced Techno At Mindspace antiSOCIAL
x
Techno Unleashed at Mindspace antiSOCIAL

Hyderabad:AntiSOCIAL presents a relentless techno showdown featuring Ana Lilia, Stinger, Aarna, and 3spear — a lineup built to blow the roof off.

Expect a night drenched in acid-laced drops, underground energy, and pulsating high-BPM soundscapes that’ll keep you moving from start to finish. This isn’t just another night out — it’s a deep dive into raw, immersive techno culture.

Known for curating high-energy underground experiences, this one’s no different. Expect heavy drops, acid-laced beats, and nonstop rave energy as the city's nightlife turns electric.

Date: Saturday, 21st June 2025

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Genre: Techno

Venue: Mindspace antiSOCIAL Hyderabad

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
antiSOCIAL DJ Ana Lilia 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X