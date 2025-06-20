DJ Ana Lilia Unveils Her Signature Blend Of Fast-Paced Techno At Mindspace antiSOCIAL
Techno Unleashed at Mindspace antiSOCIAL
Hyderabad:AntiSOCIAL presents a relentless techno showdown featuring Ana Lilia, Stinger, Aarna, and 3spear — a lineup built to blow the roof off.
Expect a night drenched in acid-laced drops, underground energy, and pulsating high-BPM soundscapes that’ll keep you moving from start to finish. This isn’t just another night out — it’s a deep dive into raw, immersive techno culture.
Known for curating high-energy underground experiences, this one’s no different. Expect heavy drops, acid-laced beats, and nonstop rave energy as the city's nightlife turns electric.
Date: Saturday, 21st June 2025
Time: 8:00 pm onwards
Genre: Techno
Venue: Mindspace antiSOCIAL Hyderabad
