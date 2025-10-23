Delhi Indie Project Celebrates 10 Years with Special Performance at Piano Man, Gurugram

In celebration of their 10th anniversary, Delhi Indie Project is all set to deliver an unforgettable performance on 25th October at Piano Man, Gurugram. This high-energy concert promises an evening filled with electrifying rock, soulful fusion, and collaborations with some of the greatest names in Indian music, including Rahul Ram and Amit Kilam of Indian Ocean, Subir Malik of Parikrama, Shibani Kashyap, Nitin Malik of Parikrama, Saurabh Chaudhry, Ashwani Verma, and more.



Over the past decade, Delhi Indie Project has redefined the indie and rock landscape with their genre-blending sound, seamlessly integrating elements of Rock, Pop, Blues, Jazz, Funk, Bollywood, and Indian Classical music. Their breakthrough performance as the opening act for Bryan Adams’ India tour set a new standard, earning global acclaim and highlighting their ability to unite diverse cultures through music.



Mentored by renowned producer Ashish Chauhan, the band has also gained international recognition for their work on the Oscar-nominated film Jalpari – The Desert Mermaid and their composition for the Discovery Channel series I Should Have Stayed Home, which received a nomination at the Indian Television Awards.



With over 800 performances across India and internationally, Delhi Indie Project is ready to celebrate a decade of musical excellence. The stage is set, and they invite music lovers to join them for an evening of high-energy performances, soulful melodies and unforgettable moments.