Honey Singh on Delbar Arya's wishlist

In the dynamic world of music and entertainment, one name who has been making waves with her captivating presence is actress Delbar Arya. The stunning actress, who shot to fame alongside Guru Randhawa in the music video "Downtown," has become a sensation with the video amassing over 270+ Million views across various platforms, with a staggering 260+ Million views on YouTube alone.





In the music video Downtown, alongside Guru Randhawa Delbar Arya mesmerized audiences with her scintillating persona, leaving an indelible mark on viewers' hearts. Riding high on the success of this chartbuster, Delbar now reveals her aspiration to collaborate with none other than the iconic Honey Singh in one of his upcoming music videos.





Expressing her admiration for Honey Singh, Delbar shares, "I have always been a big fan of Honey Singh, and his music has been a constant companion throughout my journey. As I transitioned from my teenage years, his songs have been a soundtrack to many memorable moments. Being a Punjabi kudi and working in Punjabi Films now, has always been my aspiration to share screen space once with the OG KING of music Honey Singh. I feel Honey Singh's songs hit the right chord in the minds of the audience with their grooving beats and the rap that he sings. Many songs have arrived but I feel his song lyrics are the one which each generation of the listeners like to listen and entertain themselves."





With an earnest desire to work with the musical maestro, Delbar Arya expresses her wish to bring forth a fusion of their talents, creating a power-packed music video that resonates with audiences globally. "I hope to collaborate with Honey Singh soon, hoping that it gets fulfilled soon."





As fans eagerly anticipate the realization of Delbar's dream collaboration with Honey Singh, there's no doubt that her soaring popularity and magnetic presence will continue to elevate the realm of music videos, delivering foot-tapping beats and unforgettable experiences for audiences worldwide. With the potential of another blockbuster in the making, Delbar Arya is poised to reach new heights and leave an indelible mark on the music industry.

On the work front, Delbar Arya was last seen in a music video alongside Rajniesh Duggal in the song Rabba. She was also seen in the Bollywood web series, Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise with Darsheel Safary, and Akanksha Puri. Apart from that in the Punjabi Film PR with Harbhajan Mann and Tu Hovein Main Hovan with Jimmy Shergill. Delbar also has a music video soon coming with Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal. Currently, she is shooting for the film Damdaa alongside Satvinder Singh. Delbar has a few more projects in the pipeline and the official announcement will be made soon.

