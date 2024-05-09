After Guru Randhawa's Downtown, Delbar Arya in Singga's Shadow 2

This time, Delbar Arya joins forces with Singga for his second edition of the most famous song Shadow 2, for the first time. And the duo are all set to bring the chart-breaking top song Shadow 2. Speaking about her experience working with Singga, Delbar says, "I really love working with him; we had a great time at the shoot. The song was shot in a beautiful location in Sweden, Malmo. It's a cute romantic song that will surely be on your loop list, it's a song that will make you blush, laugh, and even make you vibe on its beats. I am just hoping as Shadow 1 crossed over 300 Million views all over, this song also turns out to be a massive hit all over.", says actress Delbar Arya.

Shadow 1" was a massive hit, amassing over 250 million views on YouTube, and now fans are eagerly anticipating its sequel. Scheduled for release by the end of this month. The song is produced by ProBeats, Directed by Imran Sheikh and the song is choreographed by Arvind Singh Thakur. The poster of the song is going to be released soon.

We can surely say that this fresh pair is all set to be one of the most happening songs of the year soon. This duo is all set to shine in Shadow 2. On the work front, Delbar Arya was recently seen in a music video titled Kaabil alongside Pratiek Sehajpal. She has also worked in numerous Punjabi films such as PR, Tu Hovein Main Hovan. Recently the actress also completed the shoot of her film Damdaaa.