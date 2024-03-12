DeadAnt Live unveils biggest international comedy tour in India

DeadAnt Live, the comedy vanguard of the country unveils ‘DANIEL SLOSS - CAN’T’ an 8-city tour by international comedy superstar Daniel Sloss. Set to take place across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata—from 15 March to 24 March 2024, Daniel’s upcoming visit will be India’s biggest comedy tour of all time by an international artist with around 20,000 tickets available. ‘DANIEL SLOSS - CAN’T’ marks the first edition of ‘The Loop’ by DeadAnt Live which is a new IP that aims to carve unequivocal live experiences for audiences.

Daniel’s upcoming tour will be the 12th solo show by the international comic sensation from Scotland as he gears up to discuss a range of topics, right from fatherhood to the constant chatter around the ‘cancel culture’ through his visit. Known for globally acclaimed shows like ‘HUBRiS’ and ‘X’, Daniel is recognised for dynamic performance themes that address important social issues as well. For his show ‘X’, Daniel delivered 300 performances continuously over 17 months across the globe.

Daniel Sloss, speaking on his upcoming performance, said, “I am delighted to be back in India with an expansive tour, covering a vast proportion of this majestic country. DeadAnt Live is at the forefront of promoting comedy in India and collaborating with them is of great significance as it resonates with my mission of promoting comedy across the world. I look forward to acquainting myself with the different cultures of India through the tour and enthralling audiences.”

Ravina Rawal, Founder-CEO, DeadAnt mentioned, “We are delighted to partner with MZA as we present Daniel Sloss for the biggest comedy tour by an international artist in India. Daniel’s visit to India is the first edition of ‘The DeadAnt Loop’, which resonates with our mission of setting the stage for comedy across the country, with dynamic live experiences that will resonate with audiences. We are certain that India will find many things to love about this 8-city Loop!”

Touring the greatest number of cities by an international artist, below is the schedule of Daniel’s visit.

15th March 2024 - Delhi - Siri Fort Auditorium - 7pm

16th March 2024 - Mumbai - Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Sion - 2:30pm and 7pm

17th March 2024 - Bengaluru - St John's College Auditorium, Bengaluru - 2:30pm and 7pm

19th March 2024 - Goa - Kala Academy, Goa - 7pm

20th March 2024 - Pune - Buntara Bhavana Banquet Hall and Auditorium - 7pm

22nd March 2024 - Chennai - Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chennai - 7pm

23rd March 2024 - Hyderabad - Sri Sathya Sai Nigamagamam - 7pm

24th March 2024 - Kolkata - Kala Mandir - 7pm