Darbar Festival presents Jyotsna Srikanth: A Carnatic Classical evening in Trafalgar Square

Jyotsna Srikanth, the highly acclaimed British-Indian violinist and composer, is going to perform Carnatic Classical at the St Martin in the Fields, Trafalgar Square, London on 27th June .The concert is organized by Darbar Music Festival. Abhiram Sahathevan will perform his mridangam on the occasion.



Jyotsna is recognized as Europe's foremost Indian violinist. Born in Bangalore and now based in London, she is known for her mastery of Carnatic (South Indian classical) music and her versatility in collaborating with various genres, including Western classical, jazz, and world music. She has played the violin in nearly 400 Indian films.



As for Abhiram Sahathevan, he is a highly regarded mridangam player, one of the finest percussion artists in the UK. The mridangam is a two-sided drum essential to South Indian classical music.



St Martin-in-the-Fields is a popular venue for concerts, including classical, candlelight, and lunchtime concerts.

