Dalai Lama, Amjad Ali Khan & Sons Collaborate On Album ‘Meditations’

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has collaborated with sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, on a new album titled Meditations: Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, blending spoken word and music to celebrate universal values of peace, compassion, kindness and hope.

The album, produced with the involvement of Glassnote Records, features the Nobel Peace Prize laureate’s meditative reflections interwoven with Indian classical music and contributions from global artists across diverse traditions. Among the international collaborators are Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Andra Day, saxophonist Ted Nash, Costa Rican artist Debi Nova, singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, percussionist Tony Succar, and Canadian-American musician Rufus Wainwright.

Amjad Ali Khan and his sons described the project as deeply moving and a privilege, noting that His Holiness’s message has long inspired their lives and music. “To hear his reflections interwoven with music has been a deeply moving experience — one that reminds us of the power of art to uplift the human spirit,” they said.

The album has been developed in partnership with multi-Grammy and Emmy-winning producer Kabir Sehgal, weaving Indian classical heritage with global influences into a dialogue between reflection and sound.

Track List

1. Heart

2. Oneness

3. Harmony

4. Kindness

5. Water

6. Mind

7. Health

8. Peace

9. Essence

10. Journey



