Concern over don’t date a rapper buzz

In the glamorous world of showbiz, scandals and sensational headlines are par for the course. For years, tales of cheating and betrayal were the stuff of hushed whispers and tabloid fodder. However, of late a fascinating shift has occurred in the music industry. Today cheating is no longer just a scandal. It’s a hit song waiting to be released.





Experts Concerned Take for example Lay Banks, ‘Tell your Girlfriend’ a catchy track and the explosive collaboration between Central Cee and Ice Spice, ‘Did it first’. These songs don’t shy away from the themes of infidelity; rather they glorify it, turning their dirty laundry into chart-topping success. This new change in the scenario begs the question: why has cheating become a mainstream theme in music, and what’s fuelling the “Don’t date a rapper” narrative?Experts Concerned

Relationship counsellor and advisor Krishna Padhye from Mumbai warns, “People writing music like this and people enjoying music like this are both equally ridiculous. What’s there to relate to? People who relate to music like this are all serial cheaters.”





Music Hype Central Cee, a British rapper known for his unapologetic lyrics and streetwise persona, has been at the forefront of this trend. It’s not just his music that makes headlines. His personal life has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. When his ex-girlfriend publicly aired his cheating escapades, it didn’t tarnish his image. Instead, it solidified his place in the music scene. Rather than shaming those involved, audiences seem to revel in the raw honesty and drama. Cee’s music, which often touches on his real-life experiences, resonates with fans who appreciate the authenticity.Music Hype

Social media has played a pivotal role in normalising discussions around infidelity. Platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok have become arenas where celebrities and aam janata share their relationship woes and triumphs. This increased transparency has made once-taboo topics more accessible and less shocking. Artists leverage these platforms to control their narratives. When these cheating scandals break out, they address it head-on, weaving the drama into the music and public persona.

Cautionary Tale

Everyone loves a good story, and tales of love, betrayal, and heartbreak are universal. Moreover, the “Don’t date a rapper” trope plays into this dynamic. It’s a cautionary tale wrapped in intrigue, painting rappers as modern-day antiheroes. The narrative warns of the dating pitfalls and also glamourises the chaos and excitement of such relationships. This duality keeps fans hooked, as they navigate their admiration for the artist and their fascination with their flawed humanity.

Sanya Chandel, an Indie/Alt and Pop Rap artist says, “Most of the time these lyrics originate from a place of misogyny. People are just being try-hards, it’s lame. Nothing about infidelity is supposed to be cool but try telling it to these so-called online sigmas, it's like talking to a brick wall.” As the lines between personal and public continue to blur, the “don’t date a rapper” phenomenon becomes more than just a warning — it’s a testament to the changing dynamics of fame, relationships, and the music industry. Whether this trend will endure or evolve remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: in the world of showbiz, drama will always find a way to make the charts.

"People writing music like this and people who relate to music like this are all serial cheaters.” — Krishna Padhye, Relationship counsellor and advisor





