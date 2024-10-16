Tanishk Bagchi Brings Amapiano to India with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title Track
Musical genius and arguably the most sought after composer currently, Tanishk Bagchi has added another feather to his cap. After his chart buster composition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tanishk was entrusted with the responsibility of coming up with the film’s signature tune for its third installment. The composer has truly pushed the envelope this time round by bringing together two of the most iconic musicians in current times, Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull. The trio has come up with a pulsating groovy track that is bound to become the latest party anthem this festive season. Tanishk, who was the first composer to bring Afro into indian music with Dance Meri Rani featuring Nota Fatehi and Guru Randhawa, has introduced Amapiano this time around which has only further elevated the iconic track and tune.