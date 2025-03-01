Euphoria’s Palash Sen Talks Mahakal Chalo, Spirituality, and Timeless Music

In an exclusive conversation, independent band Euphoria’s lead vocalist Palash Sen opens up about his latest collaboration with Akshay Kumar on ‘Mahakal Chalo’, and shares his thoughts on spirituality, music, and more.

What made you collaborate with Akshay Kumar on ‘Mahakal Chalo’, and how did the opportunity come about?

I got a call from my friend Vikram Montrose, the composer, asking if I would like to sing a spiritual song, a bhajan, about Mahakal. Being from Banaras, the home of Mahadev. I sang it in Delhi, sent him the file, and he loved it. He then told me it was for Akshay Kumar and that everyone loved my voice. We met on set in Bombay, and that was the start of something special. I still can’t believe how much people love ‘Mahakal Chalo’. Everyone has accepted it as their own, especially during Mahashivratri.

How was your experience working with Akshay Kumar?

When I met Akshay, it felt like I had known him forever. He’s a legend, yet so humble, professional, and hardworking. I had only admiration for him. I didn’t know it was a collaboration with a Bollywood actor initially, but when I met Akshay, all my preconceived notions went out the window.He’s extremely talented, humble, and hardworking. It was a lesson for me not to presume about people.

I sang the song with passion and aggression. I sang it with faith in my heart, knowing it was for Mahadev. Akshay’s voice complements mine amazingly, and I am thrilled with how the song turned out.

This was Akshay’s singing debut, did you provide any guidance during the recording process?

No, I didn’t provide any guidance or feedback during the recording process. Akshay knows his job, and I appreciate that about him. He’s not a trained singer, but he can sing, and he did it his way. I love that he wasn’t trying to prove a point or over try. This song is actually in the independent space, a devotional song sung by a non-film rock singer and an actor. We both did our jobs the way we were supposed to.

The song’s release coincided with Mahashivratri. What significance does the festival hold for you?

I am a Shiv Bhakt, and Mahashivratri holds great significance for me. Being from Banaras, the home of Shiva, I have grown up worshiping him. My mother is from Jammu, where Shiva is also revered, so he’s been a part of my life since childhood. I fast on Mahashivratri, not just for spiritual reasons, but also to rejuvenate my body. Shiva is my go-to God, and I chant Om Namah Shivaya before doing anything important. He’s an integral part of my daily life and that of my family.

Your songs span genres? How does Mahakal Chalo fit into your broader discography?

Spirituality has always been a part of my life, it’s the journal of my life. I have explored it in my music before, like in our bhakti album ‘Sharnaagat’ and in ‘Dhoom Pichak Dhoom’. So, doing ‘Mahakal Chalo’ felt very natural to me. While a bhajan on a hip-hop beat is a new way, I think that’s why it’s worked with so many youngsters. Full credit to Vikram Montrose for that. I believe I was chosen to sing this song, and I told Akshay that Mahadev brought us together. We didn’t know each other, but Mahadev’s wish made us collaborate on this song.

What next after Mahakal?

We are re-recording our first two albums, ‘Dhoom’ and ‘Phir Dhoom’, as a 25th-year anniversary gift to our fans. All the songs, like ‘Dhoom Pichak’ and ‘Maaeri’, are being re-done with new parts, playing, mixing—almost everything. We want to show that our music is timeless, not just limited to one week or two days.

Do you think today’s music can stand the test of time?

The music industry has changed since we started in ‘98. Back then, music was made for the sake of music, but now Bollywood controls the music, and it’s often made for films or specific actors. That’s why the music disappears when the film does. Euphoria’s music, Lucky Ali’s music, and others were made solely for the sake of music, not for films. That’s the difference.