BTS Member J-Hope Discharged from South Korea's Military

BTS member J-Hope was discharged from South Korea's military after he completed his 18-months of duty.



J-Hope was the second member of the boy band to be discharged, following the oldest member Jin, who finished his service in June. Their music careers were on hold due to this mandatory military service.



J-Hope was welcomed by Jin and fans upon his release at a military base.





Before his release, BIGHIT Music released a statement, urging fans to refrain from visiting the site. "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to bring you the news of j-hope’s upcoming military discharge. J-hope is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged. Discharge day is a day shared by many service members. No special events are planned on the day of j-hope’s discharge," the statement read,

"To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts. We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for j-hope. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists. Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS," the statement added.



The band is expected to reunite in 2025 after the remaining members of the group complete their duty, which started in 2023.



In South Korea, all men between 18 to 28 should serve in the military or social service for about 18 to 21 months but for BTS, the law was revised, letting them sign up until age 30.



