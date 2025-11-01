BTS' Jin Ends Solo World Tour With Jimin and Taehyung Making Surprise Appearance on Stage in Incheon

BTS' Jin wrapped up his "RunSeokjin Ep. Tour" solo world tour with final encore concerts in Incheon, South Korea, where bandmates Jimin and Taehyung made surprise appearances on Saturday.

Jimin surprised the crowd by appearing on the stage and embraced Jin, creating a touching moment for fans at the Munhak Main Stadium. Taehyung surprised the audience by performing his solo track "Love Me Again" for the first time in nearly two years, enthralling his fans.

Backstage, Taehyung's emotional tears underscored the BTS members' deep bond following their bonding.

On October 31, fellow members Jungkook and J-Hope also joined Jin on stage. They performed their solo acts and a medley of BTS' hit songs, including "My Universe" and "IDOL". When Jin performed his popular song "Super Tuna", J-Hope and Jungkook even ated as backup dancers.

It was a delight for the ARMY as all the members of the group emphasized their strong bond and mutual support across the two days of the final concert. The unity among the members ignited buzz over possible reunion of the full group.