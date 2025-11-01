 Top
Home » Entertainment » Music

BTS' Jin Ends Solo World Tour With Jimin and Taehyung Making Surprise Appearance on Stage in Incheon

Music
1 Nov 2025 5:31 PM IST

Backstage, Taehyung's emotional tears underscored the BTS members' deep bond following their bonding

BTS Jin Ends Solo World Tour With Jimin and Taehyung Making Surprise Appearance on Stage in Incheon
x
Jimin surprised the crowd by appearing on the stage and embraced Jin, creating a touching moment for fans at the Munhak Main Stadium. Taehyung surprised the audience by performing his solo track "Love Me Again" for the first time in nearly two years, enthralling his fans. — X.com

BTS' Jin wrapped up his "RunSeokjin Ep. Tour" solo world tour with final encore concerts in Incheon, South Korea, where bandmates Jimin and Taehyung made surprise appearances on Saturday.

Jimin surprised the crowd by appearing on the stage and embraced Jin, creating a touching moment for fans at the Munhak Main Stadium. Taehyung surprised the audience by performing his solo track "Love Me Again" for the first time in nearly two years, enthralling his fans.

Backstage, Taehyung's emotional tears underscored the BTS members' deep bond following their bonding.

On October 31, fellow members Jungkook and J-Hope also joined Jin on stage. They performed their solo acts and a medley of BTS' hit songs, including "My Universe" and "IDOL". When Jin performed his popular song "Super Tuna", J-Hope and Jungkook even ated as backup dancers.

It was a delight for the ARMY as all the members of the group emphasized their strong bond and mutual support across the two days of the final concert. The unity among the members ignited buzz over possible reunion of the full group.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BTS BTS member Kim Seokjin BTS J-Hope BTS JImin 
South Korea 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X