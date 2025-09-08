Bollywood Romance Returns with 5 Big Films

From epic love sagas to musical romances, Bollywood gears up with Tere Ishk Mein, Love and War, Thama, Aashiqui 3, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Bollywood and romance have always been inseparable, and the upcoming lineup of films promises to take audiences on a heart-stirring journey. With powerful performances, soulful music, and stories that span genres—from epic period dramas to supernatural tales—these five films are set to redefine onscreen love. Tere Ishk Mein

Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein pairs Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in an intense love story, with music by A.R. Rahman. Early teasers hint at a gripping romance set against an Air Force backdrop, combining timeless emotions with cinematic scale.





Love and War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand romantic drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt. Set against a backdrop of war, this epic tale blends love, sacrifice, and conflict, complete with SLB’s signature visual grandeur and soul-stirring music.





Thama

Breaking convention, Thama mixes supernatural and horror elements into a romance. Promising a love that transcends life and death, the film ventures into uncharted storytelling, attracting audiences seeking something fresh and experimental.





Aashiqui 3

The third installment of the beloved franchise brings back Bollywood’s most iconic brand of musical romance. Known for unforgettable soundtracks and passionate storytelling, Aashiqui 3 is expected to capture the hearts of both longtime fans and new audiences.





Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

This romantic drama dives deep into the intensity of obsessive love, exploring the fine line between passion and obsession. With its raw and emotional portrayal, the film promises to deliver a mature and powerful take on love.





From epic love triangles to supernatural twists and musical legacies, these films prove that Bollywood romance continues to evolve while staying true to its roots. As fans eagerly await their release, one thing is certain—love stories will continue to rule the silver screen.



