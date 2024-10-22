BLOODYWOOD SIGN TO FEARLESS RECORDS, RELEASE NEW SINGLE AND ANNOUNCE THEIR UPCOMING INDIA TOUR

Rising Indian folk metal stars BLOODYWOOD have announced their signing to Fearless Records with the release of 'Nu Delhi', their first piece of recorded music since 2022's Rakshak album. Alongside the announcement, they've revealed plans for their biggest India tour to date.

'Nu Delhi' pays homage to their home city, expanding on the band's unique signature sound, blending Punjabi and English lyrics and utilising native instruments like the flute and the dhol, against a powerful, stomping metal backdrop.

On the new single, the band comments:

"'Nu Delhi' is our love letter to New Delhi, the city that raised us, where we grew up dreaming of doing exactly what we are now. It’s a city of vibrant chaos, filled with love yet quick to set you straight if you overstep. It’s not just a city, it’s a game of chess."





Expanding on the signing to FEARLESS, they declare:

"We’ve always been DIY to the core, figuring things out ourselves rather than relying on others. The success we achieved with Rakshak, all on our own showed us what we’re capable of. But now, we’re ready for the next chapter. Now we wanted to see what a label could bring to the table. We wanted a partner who’s as passionate and committed to our music as we are. We found that partner in Fearless Records, and we’re excited to kick off this collaboration with the release of our first single from the new album."

BLOODYWOOD - 'Nu Delhi' (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3C9NwGKgq4)





2024 - India:

• November 9th - Kolkata @ Republic of Rock

• November 17th - Mumbai

• November 24th - Bangalore @ Bandland

• December 1st - New Delhi, TBC

• December 15th - Dimao, Assam





Band Members:

Raoul Kerr - vocals

Jayant Bhadula - vocals

Karan Katiyar - guitars

Vishesh Singh - drums

Roshan Roy - bass

Sarthak Pahwa - dhol