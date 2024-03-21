BBC Strikes Deal with Amazon Music

Americast – The authoritative weekly US news and politics podcast, Americast investigates the social and cultural issues that define America today. Produced by BBC News.



BBC Global News Podcast – The day’s top news stories from the BBC. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily editions on the weekend. Produced by BBC World Service.



BBC Global Story – Hosted by Katya Adler, each episode focuses on one story and draws upon the BBC’s best global journalists with a fresh sound and a smart take on the biggest stories of our time. From Beijing to Boston, Baghdad to Bangalore, our unrivalled reach will take you beyond the headlines on a journey of understanding and exploration. Produced by BBC World Service.



BBC World Service non-English language podcasts from selected language services such as BBC News Hindi, BBC News Urdu, BBC News Brasil and BBC News Arabic.



Business Daily – The daily drama of money and work from the BBC. Produced by BBC World Service.



Dua Lipa: At Your Service – Pop powerhouse Dua Lipa has candid, uplifting and insightful conversations with the people who inspire her most about topics like reinvention, sex and relationships, psychedelics, and more. Produced by Service95 and Persephonica for the BBC.



F1 Chequered Flag– Formula 1 interviews, reaction and reports. BBC Radio 5 Live presents a round-up of the race weekend. Produced by IMG Production for the BBC.



The Gatekeepers – Jamie Bartlett ( Believe In Magic , The Missing Cryptoqueen ) traces the story of how and why social media companies have become the new information gatekeepers, and what the decisions they make mean for all of us. Produced by BBC Audio Scotland for BBC Radio 4.



Good, Bad, Billionaire – Simon Jack and Zing Tsjeng find out how the richest people on the planet made their billions, and then they judge them. Are they good, bad, or just another billionaire? Produced by BBC Audio for BBC Radio 5 Live.



History’s Secret Heroes – Helena Bonham Carter shines light on extraordinary stories from World War Two. Produced by BBC Studios Factual for BBC Radio 4.



In Our Time– Melvyn Bragg and guests discuss the ideas, people and events that have shaped our world. Produced by BBC Radio 4.



Infinite Monkey Cage– Professor Brian Cox and Robert Ince host a witty, irreverent look at the world through scientists’ eyes. Produced by BBC Studios Productions for BBC Radio 4.



Just One Thing with Michael Mosley – If time is tight, what's the one thing that you should be doing to improve your health and wellbeing? Michael Mosley reveals surprisingly simple top tips that are scientifically proven to change your life. Produced by BBC Studios Factual for BBC Radio 4 Live.



Planet Premier League - Hosted by ex-Premier League and World Cup winner Cesc Fabregas, leading UK sports broadcaster Mark Chapman and former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha, this brand-new flagship weekly soccer podcast leverages unrivalled access to the biggest names, experts, and insights from the most watched football league around the globe. Planet Premier League is made by IMG Media for the BBC.



Things Fell Apart with Jon Ronson – If you've ever yelled at someone on social media about, say, cancel culture or mask-wearing, then you are a soldier in the culture wars - those everyday battles for dominance between conflicting values. Acclaimed writer and broadcaster Jon Ronson reveals wholly unexpected but all too human stories about the culture wars that divide us so toxically today. Produced by BBC Audio for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.



Uncanny – From ghostly phantoms to UFOs, The Battersea Poltergeist's Danny Robins investigates real-life stories of paranormal encounters. Produced by Bafflegab and Uncanny Media for BBC Radio 4.



World of Secrets – Major BBC global investigations and gripping storytelling. Produced by BBC World Service.



You’re Dead to Me– The comedy podcast that takes history seriously. Greg Jenner brings together the best names in comedy and history to learn and laugh about the past. Produced by Muddy Knees Media for BBC Radio 4.

Creator, producer and distributor of distinct British content globally – today announced a new deal with Amazon Music that will make BBC podcasts available on the streaming service for the first time outside the UK.Beginning today, subscribers to Prime and Amazon Music Unlimited services can exclusively access a curated suite of over 50 of the BBC’s most popular podcasts ad-free, including notable BBC titles such as Americast, BBC Global News Podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, The Global Story, Infinite Monkey Cage, Planet Premier League, and World of Secrets. Additionally, the deal will also unlock ad-supported listening for the BBC’s complete catalogue from across BBC Studios, BBC Public Service, and the BBC World Service for Amazon Music users on the streaming services’ ad-supported free tier.Louise la Grange, SVP Audio, Digital News & Streaming, BBC Studios said, “Whether it’s a rundown of today’s headlines for the morning commute or a dose of true crime for a long road trip, we have something for everyone. Audio storytelling has long been our strength as a global content producer, and with this partnership, we are thrilled to bring our BBC podcasts to even wider audiences. We invite Amazon Music listeners to explore the BBC’s premium audio storytelling and discover their new favorite podcast with us.”“Amazon Music is thrilled to offer our global listeners the full catalogue of BBC podcasts outside of the UK,” said Shea Simpson, Head of Podcast Business, Amazon Music. “BBC’s premium British programmes are a fan-favorite, and we’re excited to make 50 of their top titles available ad-free for Prime members and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.”Phil Hardman, SVP and General Manager, BBC Studios Asia said, “We have over 100 years of history of producing world-class audio content and BBC Podcasts reflects the range of storytelling that is synonymous with the BBC and our mission to inform, educate and entertain audiences. This expansion of BBC Podcasts to Amazon Music deepens our well established relationship in Asia that already brings the BBC News channel to audiences in Japan, the best of on demand British content with BBC Player on Amazon Prime Video in India, global co-productions liketo Amazon Prime Video audiences across Asia and original titles such as the recent critically acclaimed ‘Popular podcasts now available to Amazon Music listeners include: