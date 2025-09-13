Asia’s Largest Bollywood Music Festival Returns; Musical Maestros Ready for Mumbai Edition

On October 4–5, 2025, Jio World Garden in Mumbai will transform into the ultimate Bollywood music extravaganza as YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 returns for its mammoth eighth edition. The highly anticipated Mumbai edition of Asia's largest Bollywood music festival will unfold over a non-stop marathon featuring more than 30 of the industry’s most iconic voices and innovators. Spanning ten distinct genres—from evergreen classics and commercial chart-toppers to indie breakthroughs and cutting-edge electronic fusions—this landmark event promises an unforgettable celebration of Bollywood’s past, present and future.YES BANK, the 6th largest private sector bank in India, is the title sponsor for the 2025 edition of Bollywood Music Project.



Anticipating more than 25,000 attendees, the 2025 star-studded lineup will unite legendary voices and emerging composers and singer-songwriters for an unforgettable journey through Bollywood’s storied past, vibrant present and visionary future, under the festival’s evocative theme ‘All The Feels, All The Hits’.

Shankar Mahadevan & Friends will headline Day 1 with an expansive three-hour set. Under the visionary guidance of Padma Shri awardee and Grammy-winning maestro Shankar Mahadevan—joined by Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa—expected to perform on all-time hits such as ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Rock On’, ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’, ‘Tere Naina’, ‘O Rangrez,’ while Farhan Akhtar and Shaan will revive their golden melodies such as ‘ Senorita’, ‘Socha Hain’, ‘Pichle Saat Dino Mein’, ‘ Toh Zinda Ho Tum’, Gallan Goodiyaan’, ‘You’re My Love’, ‘Dus Bahane’, ‘Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe’, ‘Chaand Sifaarish’, ‘Jab Se Tere Naina’ with driving funk-rock arrangements. Percussion maestro Sivamani will unleash a world-percussion odyssey of konnakol, jazz syncopations and tribal rhythms, while rising stars Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan will layer contemporary ghazal and devotional interpretations over lush electronic textures.

The festival promises an exhilarating opening evening featuring a stellar lineup of melodic storytellers. Anu Malik will take the stage, infusing fresh energy into his iconic ’90s hits like ‘Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyali Ho’ and ‘Uchi Hai Building.’ Baba Sehgal will electrify the audience with his groundbreaking Bollywood rap, reimagining classics such as ‘Thanda Thanda Pani.’ Kunal Ganjawala and Avinash Gupta will captivate with their beloved playback songs, while the Roohaniyat ensemble, led by Shaarib and Toshi, will transport listeners with soulful Sufi-ghazals. Abhijeet Sawant will also deliver pop-rock anthems, rounding out an unforgettable evening of music.

Day 2 will showcase the legendary composer duo Salim and Sulaiman Merchant, ready to elevate the evening with their timeless hits like ’Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai’, ’O Re Piya’ and ’Chak De India.’ Tanishk Bagchi with Zarah S Khan & Asees Kaur will set the stage ablaze with high-energy dance-floor anthems, transforming blockbuster soundtracks into electrifying electro-pop experiences. Bismil will present a fresh debut of his Sufi-rock infused live set, while India’s pop queen Usha Uthup will add her jazz-disco flair to the festivities, while Hargun Kaur will channel Punjabi Sufi-folk through minimalist Tabla soundscapes.

The festival will also highlight performances from a diverse array of artists, including Kabir Singh, Abhay Jodhpurkar, Aflatunes, Rakesh Maini, Simran Choudhary, Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Rishabh Chaturvedi, Pawandeep Rajan, and Khushboo Grewal..

Shankar Mahadevan states, “Bollywood music has always been about emotion, melody, and bringing people together. The YES BANK Bollywood Music Project is an incredible stage that celebrates this magic, and I’m truly excited to perform for such a passionate audience in Mumbai. I can’t wait to feel that energy, sing along with everyone, and create unforgettable memories together.”

Salim–Sulaiman Merchant states, “Every live performance is a new story, a fresh connection with the audience. The YES BANK Bollywood Music Project is the perfect place to celebrate the journey of Bollywood music, its evolution, and its power to unite. We’re thrilled to bring our music to Mumbai, interact with fans, and share an evening filled with rhythm, melody, and pure joy.”

Nipun Kaushal, Chief Marketing Officer and Head - CSR, YES BANK states, “YES BANK is delighted to partner with the Bollywood Music Project 2025 — a celebration of India's evolving music culture that brings together a diverse community of exceptionally talented artists, each with a unique style and a strong connection across generations. As a young and dynamic bank, this collaboration deeply resonates with our brand ethos, Life Ko Banao Rich, reflecting our commitment to offering exclusive access and premium lifestyle benefits to our customers while seamlessly supporting their financial journey.”

Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Radico Khaitan Limited states, “Music has always been at the core of what Magic Moments stands for; it is the rhythm, the celebration, and the very spirit of the brand. Over the years, we have consistently associated with platforms that bring music and people together, and Bollywood Music Project is a natural extension of that journey. This festival captures the pulse of Bollywood in all its colours, and we are delighted to be part of an experience that blends nostalgia and innovation, right at the heart of it all in Mumbai this October.”

Vinod Janardan, Spokesperson, Bollywood Music Project states, “2025 edition of Bollywood Music Project; Our vision is to curate the most iconic lineup in the Bollywood genre - a mix of legendary icons & groundbreaking new voices sharing the stage. Bringing together such powerful talent in one space is both a challenge and a privilege; and seeing fans come together for this celebration is incredibly rewarding. This festival is a true showcase of Bollywood’s creativity, energy, & collaboration, and we’re proud to see the community embrace it with such passion. With each edition, Bollywood Music Project sets a new standard; bringing together Bollywood’s living legends and the voices defining tomorrow, all on one stage. This year's festival is where creativity, energy, and passion ignite, uniting a community that celebrates the very heart of Bollywood music.”

In addition to the stellar performances, the YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 will offer an array of exclusive brand activations, thoughtfully curated food and beverage courts, interactive art installations, a vibrant flea market and dedicated experiential zones designed to enrich the attendee experience.

The tickets are live on the District App for the YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025, powered by Magic Moments Music Studio and Tuborg and co-powered by Hell Energy and JBL. Prices start at INR 1,499 and reach up to INR 14,999 across categories including Lounge, VIP and General Access. YES BANK Credit and Debit cardholders enjoy a 10% discount on purchase of tickets.