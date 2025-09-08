AR Rahman, Diane Warren, RIKA release global track Exotic

Warner Music India has announced the launch of Exotic, a rare and cross-cultural collaboration bringing together Academy Award-winning composer AR. Rahman, acclaimed songwriter Diane Warren, and rising British-Indian artist RIKA.

Written by Warren, Exotic blends her emotive lyricism with Rahman’s genre-defying production and RIKA’s soulful, multicultural vocals. The result, according to Warner Music India, is more than a love song—a universal rhythm that connects people across cultures.

“Working with AR. Rahman has been nothing short of an honour. To bring Diane Warren’s beautiful words to life under his guidance has been a dream come true,” said RIKA, reflecting on the collaboration.

Warren, whose songwriting legacy spans global hits, expressed excitement about the release: “I’m so excited for everyone to hear Exotic! AR truly made something unique and brilliant, and with RIKA’s fantastic vocals, it is unlike anything else you’ve heard.”

Rahman praised Warren’s prolific spirit and RIKA’s fresh energy, noting: “Producing the track for Diane has been a delightful experience. I genuinely hope you all embrace RIKA, as her incredible energy and captivating vibe are sure to resonate.”

With multiple Oscars, Grammys, Golden Globes, and Emmys between them, Rahman and Warren represent the pinnacles of Hollywood and Bollywood. Their collaboration with RIKA marks a significant cultural moment in music, blending legacy with youth.

The track is accompanied by a visualizer video offering a behind-the-scenes look at the recording session between Rahman and RIKA.