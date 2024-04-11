Alan Walker: I hope creativity will continue to be driven by humans

Deccan Chronicle caught up with renowned EDM sensation, Alan Walker, who was visiting India to perform at the RCB Unbox event in Bengaluru. Known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying stage presence, Alan discusses the personal journey behind his latest music video, Who I Am.

What is it like to perform in India?

India is truly a one-of-a-kind country! Its size aside, I've been lucky enough to have a huge fan base here, which probably adds an extra spark to the atmosphere when I play here.

What else did you do?

After teaming up with RCB, it was only natural to catch a game with them!

Tell us about your recent performance at the RCB unbox event

It was insane! RCB's fan base is incredible, and the crowd was engaged, passionate, and welcoming. It was an amazing experience, one I still can't quite believe I got to have.

Faded and alone topped the charts every single day after they were released. And it's still the most played song. How does it feel?

It feels surreal, but I'm so thankful that people enjoy my music!

Are you planning another iconic song like faded which can set new records?

Haha, I always aim to create music that touches people's hearts. So, guess we just need to wait and see?

Besides EDM, What genre of music inspires you the most?

I’m a big fan of movie soundtracks, so I would say that!

You have performed in the US, Europe and Asia. Where is the audience more receptive to EDM

Good question. It probably depends on where you perform, but for me, I'd say Asia stands out!

What can fans expect from your future projects? What kind of music are you working on next?

2024 is going to be a busy year for music, with a mix of classic ´Alan Walker' style and more experimental tracks! I love exploring new directions and have some really exciting collaborations coming up.

What do you think about AI's impact on music?

AI is definitely here to stay. I think it's crucial to embrace it and figure out how best to use it. Personally, I see it as a vital tool, though I believe (and hope) creativity will continue to be driven by humans.

Tell us about your music video ‘Who I am’, it's nothing like your earlier songs

"Who I Am" was a personal track, so it felt right to create a personal video for it. I'm also blessed with incredible memories with fans, collaborators, and loved ones, which made diving into the archives for this project so special.

Tell us about your collaborations

Where to begin, I had some many great collabs! But looking forward, I have some exciting collaborations coming up!

Music apart, you seem to love gaming too?

Yes, I'm a huge fan of gaming! Love both the community and playing when I´m home!

Did you sign any projects in India on your recent visit?

Haha, I´ll keep that for myself for now!