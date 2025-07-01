A Special Performance by Sai Symphony Orchestra for Music Maestro A. R. Rahman

Music Legend A. R. Rahman visits Sathya Sai Grama and explores the various humanitarian initiatives of One World One Family Mission, spearheaded by Sri Madhusudan Sai, global humanitarian and spiritual leader.



Established in 2014 under the guidance of Sri Madhusudan Sai, the Sai Symphony Orchestra, India’s largest, home-grown orchestra comprising 170+ students from rural and underserved backgrounds, delivered a captivating and flawless performance that was a testament to musical excellence. Some of the soul-stirring tracks performed include Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, the Pirates of Caribbean, Mission Impossible and several other musical masterpieces. Trained under Mr Dimitris Lambrianos, an accomplished Greek-American multi-instrumentalist, the Sai Symphony Orchestra has a repertoire that spans genres across different time periods.

Rahman referred to the orchestra as one of the most vibrant youth ensembles he has seen, praising One World One Family Mission for enabling students with world-class instruments, platforms to showcase their musical acumen and guidance to grow. He described it as a true human manifestation.

Sri Madhusudan Sai remarked, “Rahman has been promoting music for underserved communities through his foundation and it’s an opportunity to collaborate with them provided that we also have rural children who are pursuing music.”

The evening concluded with a felicitation of A R Rahman and a shared commitment to make music a bridge to uplift, unite, and inspire, strengthening the ethos of One World One Family.