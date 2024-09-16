An Evening of Sufi and Classical Music Rivaayat

Rivaayat, an evening of Sufi and Classical Music Journey with Ustad Puran Chand Wadali and Lakhwinder Wadali will be held on Sunday 21st September in the city at Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur at 6.30 pm

After two decades, the legendary Wadali family returns to Hyderabad for an unforgettable evening of Sufi and classical music. The special concert, Rivaayat: A Musical Journey will be organized by Vivid Arts and Vivikta Entertainers featuring the renowned Ustad Puranchand Wadali and Lakhwinder Wadali.

This highly anticipated performance marks the first time the Wadalis will grace the stage in Hyderabad in over 20 years, making it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for music lovers in the city. The Wadalis are revered for their mastery of Sufi, classical, and Punjabi folk music, and their performances evoke deep spiritual connection and cultural heritage.

Ustad Puran Chand Wadali, the elder maestro, is a torchbearer of the Wadali legacy, known for his soul-stirring voice that has touched audiences worldwide. His son, Lakhwinder Wadali, brings a unique fusion of tradition and modernity, continuing to preserve and expand the rich musical heritage handed down through generations.

Together, the Wadalis have become synonymous with iconic tracks like "Tu Maane Ya Na Maane" and have left an indelible mark on the world of Sufi music and Bollywood. The concert, Rivaayat, or 'tradition,' beautifully encapsulates their journey and dedication to keeping the art of Sufi and classical music alive.

Tickets for this monumental event are now available on bookmyshow

