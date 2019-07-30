Entertainment Music 30 Jul 2019 Singer Guru Randhawa ...
Entertainment, Music

Singer Guru Randhawa attacked by unidentified assaulter in Canada: Reports

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 30, 2019, 3:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 3:38 pm IST
The singer is also said to have survived the attempt on his life and is said to be out of danger.
Guru Randhawa.
 Guru Randhawa.

Mumbai: Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa was attacked post his concert in Canada's Vancouver, according to reports.

As per tribuneindia.com, Guru was assaulted by an unidentified man while he was trying to exit the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Sunday night. He was attacked on the head from behind by the assailant.

 

The singer is also said to have survived the attempt on his life and is said to be out of danger.

According to the statements of fans present in the concert, the man who assaulted Randhawa was behaving in a rowdy manner during the singer's performance as well.

Guru Randhawa is known for his songs like Lahore, Patola and High-Rated Gabru. Recently T-series had released Randhawa’s much-awaited Punjabi song Slowly-Slowly in which he collaborated with Pitbull.

...
Tags: guru randhawa, guru randhawa news, singer guru randhawa, guru randhawa attacked


Related Stories

Would love to collaborate with Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber: Guru Randhawa

Latest From Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut in the screen grab from 'Judgementall Hai Kya' trailer. (Courtesy: Youtube/ BalajiMotionPictures)

Hungarian artist accuses Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' makers of plagiarism

Mandira Bedi. (Photos: Instagram)

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

Boney Kapoor and Ajith Kumar.

After Nerkonda Paarvai, Boney Kapoor announces his next 'AK60' with Ajith Kumar

Shruti Yogi.

TV actor Shruti Yogi shares her fitness mantra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hungarian artist accuses Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' makers of plagiarism

Kangana Ranaut in the screen grab from 'Judgementall Hai Kya' trailer. (Courtesy: Youtube/ BalajiMotionPictures)
 

Humayun’s Tomb among 10 monuments across India to stay open till 9pm

Historian Sohail Hashmi welcomed the move but said the government should strive to keep monuments open around the clock. (Photo: Instagram)
 

MP brothers became crorepatis by selling synthetic milk made of detergent, shampoo

There were abundant quantities of urea, chemicals, glucose, shampoo, refined oil and hydrogen peroxide on the plant premises, but what was missing was real milk, he added. (Representational Image)
 

When we are together, the world ceases to exist: Anushka feels after marrying Virat

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.
 

‘Stop posting videos on TikTok’: Gujarat DGP warns cops

In a circular, Jha said all the policemen and officers must not indulge in any act that would attract public criticism and tarnish the image of a 'disciplined police force'. (Representational Image)
 

‘My name is Thor’: Canadian man uses fake ID to buy marijuana

Along with the name and the picture of Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the card also had another reference to the Norse God. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

Eternal growls flood their veins!

Tanvir.

Dreamy compositions

Ritviz

On the wings of music

Asha Jeevan

Keeping it urban

Abeer Arora

Receiving threat calls for plaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh: Punjab women panel chief

Honey Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham