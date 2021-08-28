Entertainment Music 28 Aug 2021 No one above law: Co ...
Entertainment, Music

No one above law: Court raps Honey Singh for not appearing in domestic violence case

PTI
Published Aug 28, 2021, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2021, 12:49 pm IST
The metropolitan magistrate gave Singh one last opportunity to appear before the court, and asked him not to repeat this conduct again
Punjabi singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 Punjabi singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh. (Photo: Instagram)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday came down heavily on Punjabi singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh for not appearing before it in a domestic violence case filed by his wife.

"No one is above the law. Surprised to see how this case is being taken so lightly," metropolitan magistrate Tania Singh said.

 

Singh moved an application seeking exemption from appearance in the case, citing medical reasons. Meanwhile, his wife, Shalini Talwar, appeared physically before the court.

Expressing displeasure, the court told Singh's lawyer, "Honey singh has not appeared. You have not filed his income affidavit and are not prepared with the arguments."

The metropolitan magistrate gave Singh one last opportunity to appear before the court, and asked him not to repeat this conduct again.

Shalini Talwar has filed a domestic violence case against her singer-actor husband and sought Rs 20 crore as compensation from him under the Protection of Women From Domestic Violence Act.

 

Advocate Ishan Mukherjee, appearing for Singh, filed a reply to her complaint and apprised the court that she has already taken all the valuables with her, including jewellery, and can come to reside at her in-laws' home in Noida in 15 days.

"We are ready to accommodate her. We will build a wall. It can be provided to her in 15 days," Mukherjee said, adding that Singh has two properties costing around Rs 4 crores, of which a property worth Rs 1 crore belongs to Shalini Talwar.

Hirdesh Singh, known professionally as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011.

 

In her plea, Talwar charted out how she was physically assaulted by Singh over the last 10 years. She has also alleged that Honey Singh cheated on her.

The 38-year-old woman claimed that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and his family.

Talwar alleged that Singh and his family broke her mentally and emotionally to the extent that she almost started identifying herself as a "farm animal".

...
Tags: honey singh, delhi court, domestic violence, protection of women domestic violence act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Entertainment

Aahana Kumra

Aahana’s glamorous turn

Emraan Hashmi

Actors possess dual personalities: Emraan

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar flaunts her tattoo

Sudheer Babu in a still from Sridevi Soda Center

Sridevi Soda Center movie review



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

NY's Philharmonic restarts the shows - in a pickup truck

Countertenor/producer Anthony Roth Constanzo (C) and and violist Cong Wu of the New York Philharmonic play with the 'bandwagon's pop-up concert series' at Betty Carter Park on September 04, 2020, in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. - Its fall season has been cancelled and its concert hall closed indefinitely, so New York's Philharmonic is taking it to the streets. One of America's oldest musical institutions, the famed symphony orchestra is playing outdoor pop-up shows, getting creative during the coronavirus pandemic that has kept concert halls closed and New Yorkers starved for live music. (AFP)

Legendary Carnatic musician Parassala B Ponnammal dies at 96

Then President Pratibha Patil presents the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 2009 for Carnatic Music Vocal to Parassala B Ponnammal. (PTI Photo)

Hindustani Way turns into an earworm

AR Rahman and Ananya Birla

I have overcome Covid-19 through willpower says Singer Sunitha Upadrasta

Sunitha Upadrasta

Billie Eilish remains brilliant with sophomore album

This album cover provide by Darkroom/Interscope Records shows
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->