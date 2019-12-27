Entertainment Music 27 Dec 2019 Muslims very proud a ...
Entertainment, Music

Muslims very proud and happy here: Singer Adnan Sami

ANI
Published Dec 27, 2019, 11:03 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2019, 11:04 am IST
The singer took it to his Twitter handle and gave a word of advice to Pakistani's for taking interest over India's ongoing CAA protests.
Adnan Sami.
 Adnan Sami.

New Delhi: Lashing out on Pakistani social media users who were weighing in on the ongoing CAA debate, singer Adnan Sami on Thursday said that Muslims were very happy and proudly living in India and those for across the border should not involve themselves in discussions over Citizenship Act.

The 46-year-old singer took it to his Twitter handle and gave a word of advice to Pakistani's for taking a keen interest over India's ongoing CAA protests.

 

"Dear Pakis who have uninvitedly thrusted themselves into the CAA discussion...Firstly, if you are advocating for Muslims, then first accept that them wanting to leave you, defeats the purpose of your existence! Secondly, if you are so worried about the Muslims, open your borders for them!!, the first tweet read.

He also added another tweet to the list that read, " And much to your disappointment, Muslims are very proud and happy here!"

The singer never remains as a mere spectator on societal disturbing issues, and never fails to take a dig on trolls.

...
Tags: adnan sami, caa protest, muslim, caa, caa 2019, pakistan, india


Latest From Entertainment

Salman Khan's birthday celebration with 'Dabangg 3' co-stars. (Photo: ANI)

Salman Khan celebrates his 54th birthday with 'Dabangg 3' co-stars

Mahesh Babu

‘Why would we beat up fans?’

Amita Ranganath

A gripping love story

Yashika Anand

Yashika Anand plays a journo in Raja Bheema



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

She’s truly a star!

Rimi Nique

Earth Songs: India's greenest music fest is here

A varied lineup of artists will perform this year, including Squarepusher, for the first time in India, with an immersive audio-visual experience. Tom Jenkinson is a self taught 'tech wizard', who brings music together with his cinematic vision. Acid Pauli will give his debut performance of German, ethno-centric electronic music.

New Musings for Adnan!

Adnan Sami.

Lata Mangeshkar doing good, says family spokesperson

Lata Mangeshkar.

Sounds of emotion

And no one sings it with more heart than Sweden’s Jon Henrik Mario Fjällgren.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham