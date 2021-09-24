Entertainment Music 24 Sep 2021 BTS, Coldplay drop t ...
Entertainment, Music

BTS, Coldplay drop their new single 'My Universe'

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2021, 1:51 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2021, 1:51 pm IST
The new single, a love song, will be a part of the Chris Martin-fronted band's album 'Music Of The Spheres', to be released on October 15
While Coldplay shared the news on Instagram, Big Hit, the label behind BTS, shared the news on their Twitter handle. (Photo: Twitter/ @coldplay)
 While Coldplay shared the news on Instagram, Big Hit, the label behind BTS, shared the news on their Twitter handle. (Photo: Twitter/ @coldplay)

Mumbai: Popular South Korean band BTS and Coldplay's highly-anticipated single "My Universe" is out with lyrics in English and Korean.

The new single, a love song, will be a part of the Chris Martin-fronted band's album 'Music Of The Spheres', to be released on October 15.

 

While Coldplay shared the news on Instagram, Big Hit, the label behind BTS, shared the news on their Twitter handle.

"You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first. And you, you are my universe, and you make my world light up inside, Martin croons in the song with BTS joining in with Korean lyrics.

The collaboration comes after months of speculation.

BTS -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook -- recently sat down with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for a special episode of YouTube Originals'' weekly music series "Released" ahead of the premiere of "BTS ''Permission to Dance'' MV (Shorts Challenge version)."

 

In February, the Korean group covered Coldplay's 2005 hit number "Fix You" on MTV Unplugged.

The British group later shared a link of BTS' special performance on Twitter, writing "beautiful" in Korean and signed "Love" in English, along with the individual initials of the members of the band, also including Guy Berryman, Will Champion, and Jonny Buckland.

Back in July, there were rumours that BTS would be featuring on Coldplay's new song.

...
Tags: bts, coldplay, my universe
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

A scene from Polish director Aga Woszczynska’s debut feature film 'Silent Land'.

Tiff Diary | A film about who we really are when no one is looking

Jr NTR

Jr NTR spends a bomb for a fancy number

Vishnu Manchu

Vishnu Manchu announces his MAA panel

Kamal Kamaraju

Kamal Kamaraju devotes nine months for learning Kuchipudi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari

Asghari, 27, who works as a personal fitness trainer and actor, also announced their engagement on his Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@samasghari)

SP Balu had special bond with home town Nellore

Playback singer SPB is seen with Kanchi seer at his house in Nellore while presenting the documenta of his house to Kanchi Peetam in February this year. — DC photo

Hindustani Way turns into an earworm

AR Rahman and Ananya Birla

Billie Eilish remains brilliant with sophomore album

This album cover provide by Darkroom/Interscope Records shows

Time to stay home, says Shania Twain on canceling Vegas show

Shania Twain (Twiter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->